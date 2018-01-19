Pig farmers facing income crisis says IFA, as processors drop prices

“Prices now being paid to farmers are simply not sustainable and are now well below the cost of production. At a price of €1.40c/kg and production costs at, or above, €1.50c/kg, how can farmers be expected to survive and produce pigmeat?” Tom Hogan said.

He said all stakeholders in the pig sector, and the pig factories in particular, need to be accountable for this looming income crisis in the Irish pig industry.

“The number of viable pig farmers has reduced dramatically over the last 20 years, with price volatility and uneconomic returns leaving only the most efficient producers remaining in business today. At current pig prices, the industry, which increased exports by 14% to €712 million in 2017, is in danger of ceasing to exist.”