Peat supplies to run out by September as ‘department rivalry sabotages solutions’

Native supplies of horticulture peat “will be exhausted” by September leaving the sector totally dependent on costly imports from abroad, Growing Media Ireland (GMI) has warned.

The organisation, which represents the majority of the country’s horticulture peat producers, will tomorrow inform the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee of “the real and imminent crisis” that has placed 17,000 jobs at risk in the midlands, west and beyond.

Despite the establishment of a cross-departmental working group to address the issue some months ago, after new restrictions on peat harvesting sent shockwaves through the industry, GMI will contend that officials are “moving away” from seeking a solution.

It comes as officials from the Department of Housing, Department of Agriculture and the Department of Climate Change and Environment are understood to have refused an invitation to appear in front of tomorrow’s committee.

According to GMI’s opening statement, seen by the Farming Independent, GMI’s John Neenan, Kieran Dunne of Kildare Growers Group, Mel O’Rourke of Commercial Mushroom Producers and independent horticulture consultant Anna Kavanagh, will make a case for the “immediate lifting” of harvesting restrictions for 2021 in a bid to avoid a supplies shortage.

The sector experts will call for the introduction of “a fair and workable licensing system” to facilitate the phasing out of horticultural peat harvesting over a transition period up to 2030 – to allow for alternatives to be developed, while ensuring supply security during the period.

The group will also seek the establishment of ‘Just Transition’ supports to protect jobs and businesses into the future.

The statement says: “We are more concerned now than ever that the urgency of the crisis facing the horticultural sector is not appreciated by the Departments tasked with solving the issue.

“We have invested our time in the Government’s working group on the peat industry. We have had six meetings and spent four months discussing the crisis facing the industry and prepared an interim report for Minister Noonan.

“We still await a detailed response to the interim report and, to date, there has been no progress towards the urgent action required.

“The Departments seem to be moving away from seeking a solution through consultation.

“We have grave concerns that the decision to task senior officials from the three Departments to agree a compromise behind closed doors will not result in a positive outcome for Irish horticulture.

“We fear that a process that is avoiding Oireachtas Committee oversight and removed from direct engagement with the horticultural sector will prioritise solutions that avoid disputes between Departments rather than the best interests of Irish horticulture and the jobs that depend on it.”

Breakthrough technology

It says the Government should be seeking to support businesses within the sector to create more jobs and increase sustainable food production “rather than sabotaging the sector and putting it at a competitive disadvantage compared to international competitors”.

“Growing media, in all its forms, has been the breakthrough technology which lifted horticultural production to new levels of performance in recent decades.

“This is based mainly on increased output and quality. A secure supply of suitable growing media is a vital ingredient for a successful horticultural business.

“Without a secure supply of indigenous growing media, horticultural businesses will be dependent on importing growing media, if available, at increased and fluctuating costs, risking jobs.

“The horticultural sector is currently undergoing a transformation and quality growing media is an absolute necessity.

“Research from Wageningen University predicts that the global demand for growing media will increase by more than 400pc between now and 2050.

“This is a terrible time for Irish horticulture to face a growing media supply crisis whatever the reason; be it Government inaction, ideological entrenchment, inter Departmental rivalry or just a lack of understanding of the how the horticultural sector works by those responsible for it.”

Reasons for suspension

The Irish horticultural peat harvesting sector has experienced extreme challenges over the past 18 months.

Following a ruling of the High Court in September 2019, harvesting of peat from bogs greater than 30ha now requires all companies to go through a complex licensing and planning regime.

Horticultural peat harvesting on Irish bogs has all but ceased and GMI says Irish peat supplies will be exhausted by the end of September 2021.

The statement concludes: “Any decision by Government which creates a cliff edge in the supply of native horticultural peat while this research is incomplete, will have a significant negative impact on the Irish horticultural environmentally, economically, and as regards employment.

“The importation of alternatives, which have yet to be fully researched, or peat from other countries raises questions about the environmental impact this will have, including the carbon footprint of importing growing media which it is possible to harvest at home.”

