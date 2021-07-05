Farming

Peat supplies to run out by September as ‘department rivalry sabotages solutions’

Horticulture peat producers are set to make a case for the lifting of harvesting restrictions to the Agriculture Committee  

Growing Media Ireland says 17,000 are at risk in the midlands and the west Expand

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Native supplies of horticulture peat “will be exhausted” by September leaving the sector totally dependent on costly imports from abroad, Growing Media Ireland (GMI) has warned.

The organisation, which represents the majority of the country’s horticulture peat producers, will tomorrow inform the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee of “the real and imminent crisis” that has placed 17,000 jobs at risk in the midlands, west and beyond.

Despite the establishment of a cross-departmental working group to address the issue some months ago, after new restrictions on peat harvesting sent shockwaves through the industry, GMI will contend that officials are “moving away” from seeking a solution.

