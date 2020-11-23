Peat stockpiles to be 'diverted' to horticulture as power plant closures loom

PEAT stockpiles left over from the looming closure of power plants in the midlands will be “diverted” to Bord na Móna’s horticulture and fuel businesses, it has been confirmed.

While the Farming Independent has also learned that plans are in motion on the potential sale of the decommissioned buildings and equipment.

After more than 50 years, ESB’s peat-fired West Offaly Power Station – located in Shannonbridge, Co. Offaly – will stop generating electricity on December 11; and its peat-fired Lough Ree Power Station – which began operations in Lanesborough Co. Longford in 1958 – will stop generating on December 18.

Both plants will come to a full and planned halt on December 31.

With the shutdown fast approaching, a spokesperson for Bord na Móna stated that “any remaining peat stocks will be diverted to BNM’s horticulture, fuel and briquettes businesses."

Although the spokesperson would not comment on the volume of anticipated surplus peat for reasons of “commercial sensitivity”, it was outlined that stockpile quantities have increased in recent months due to reduced electricity demand in response to Covid-19.

“BNM will be talking to affected employees in the coming weeks,” the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, in response to queries on the future of the plants’ infrastructure an ESB spokesperson said:

“Current planning permissions for the West Offaly and Lough Ree Power sites includes an obligation to decommission the power plant and remediate the sites by the end of 2022.

“Prior to any development opportunity taking place, ESB must satisfy the legal obligation to remediate the existing sites.

“ESB has placed an exploratory notice in advance of the anticipated sale of some plant.

“This is not a tender notice. Its purpose is to assess interest in the market for equipment in a number of ESB plants, including the midlands, as well as plant in Dublin and Cork.

“It is envisaged that any purchaser would be buying the equipment for use as spare parts,” the spokesperson said.

As recommended by Just Transition Commissioner, Kieran Mulvey, ESB engineering teams are considering alternative uses for which the existing site and facilities might be utilised.

However, it is understood that, the power plants' equipment cannot be used for any purpose beyond December 2020, as neither the planning consents nor environmental licenses cover any such use.

The ESB said both midland stations will remain staffed until the end of the year and operational activity will continue during this time to ensure that the stations are put in a final safe state.

More than direct 1,400 jobs are believed to be impacted by the Government-supported closure of the ESB power plants that have fired on peat harvested from 160,000ac of Bord na Mona bogs for generations. The decision was made in line with committment to decarbonise electricity generation in Ireland.

