Paying to keep your calves warm could save you money in the long run

Below 12°, calves will burn energy to keep warm. This can leave them more susceptible to developing pneumonia or scour.

Calves less than one month old are most comfortable between 12 and 22° Celsius.

We are well able to wrap up well, put on a woolly hat and turn up the heater. But we forget what a huge impact cold weather can have on young calves.

So how can we counteract this?

A deep bed of straw is the easiest way to keep calves warm. There should be enough straw in a calf pen to allow a calf to 'nest' - if we get down to ground level and look into the pen, only the calf's head should be visible when it is lying down.

On a concrete floor, a calf requires 20kg of straw/week to maintain a dry bed and to keep warm. So 50 calves will need a tonne of straw per week.

This may seem like an excessive amount but it is cheap if it avoids calves developing pneumonia or failing to thrive due to being cold.

Feeding extra milk will also provide a calf with more energy to stay warm. A good rule is that for every degree the temperature falls below 10°, increase the amount of milk fed by 2pc.

Do not be afraid of feeding extra milk. In hygienic conditions, calves can handle ad lib milk feeding.

There is a myth that excessive milk will cause scour. This is completely untrue. Bacteria and viruses cause scour, not milk.

Heat lamps set up above calf pens are useful. They can be fitted with a thermostat that means they only come on when the temperature drops below a certain level.

Calf jackets should definitely be considered. Modern calf jackets are excellent at retaining heat as well as being waterproof and therefore suitable for outdoor calf rearing. They are machine washable and will last for years if taken care of correctly.

A farmer asked recently: "What is the point of putting a £30 calf jacket on a bull calf that is only worth £20?"

It a very valid question, but it is worth considering that if that bull calf gets pneumonia and passes it on to a number of replacement heifer calves, then the calf jacket would have been the less expensive option.

Indo Farming