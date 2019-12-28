Paying to keep your calves warm could save you money in the long run

Good bedding is essential for calf health
Good bedding is essential for calf health

Eamon O'Connell

Cold weather is never too far away in this country

We are well able to wrap up well, put on a woolly hat and turn up the heater. But we forget what a huge impact cold weather can have on young calves.

Calves less than one month old are most comfortable between 12 and 22° Celsius.

Below 12°, calves will burn energy to keep warm. This can leave them more susceptible to developing pneumonia or scour.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

So how can we counteract this?

A deep bed of straw is the easiest way to keep calves warm. There should be enough straw in a calf pen to allow a calf to 'nest' - if we get down to ground level and look into the pen, only the calf's head should be visible when it is lying down.

On a concrete floor, a calf requires 20kg of straw/week to maintain a dry bed and to keep warm. So 50 calves will need a tonne of straw per week.

This may seem like an excessive amount but it is cheap if it avoids calves developing pneumonia or failing to thrive due to being cold.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Feeding extra milk will also provide a calf with more energy to stay warm. A good rule is that for every degree the temperature falls below 10°, increase the amount of milk fed by 2pc.

Do not be afraid of feeding extra milk. In hygienic conditions, calves can handle ad lib milk feeding.

There is a myth that excessive milk will cause scour. This is completely untrue. Bacteria and viruses cause scour, not milk.

Heat lamps set up above calf pens are useful. They can be fitted with a thermostat that means they only come on when the temperature drops below a certain level.

Calf jackets should definitely be considered. Modern calf jackets are excellent at retaining heat as well as being waterproof and therefore suitable for outdoor calf rearing. They are machine washable and will last for years if taken care of correctly.

A farmer asked recently: "What is the point of putting a £30 calf jacket on a bull calf that is only worth £20?"

It a very valid question, but it is worth considering that if that bull calf gets pneumonia and passes it on to a number of replacement heifer calves, then the calf jacket would have been the less expensive option.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Christmas crackers: Cathal O'Meara, Conor Craig and Rory Cullen, exhibitor, with his Intermediate Champion and Reserve Champion.

Record clearance and 'electric' trade at Charolais sale of the year
Taking responsibility: Mary Moore says 'I grew up on a dairy farm so I was no stranger to farming but I suppose in a way I fell in to farming'

'Within a few days of my husband's death, I had to step in - I had to keep the whole...
The 'Impossible' burger.

Meatless burgers, hemp cocktails and pasta straws: 7 food eco-friendly food...
An internal memo to staff at the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI) warns it is actively engaged with the Department of Health to source additional funding to carry out

Funding crisis at food safety watchdog with recruitment freeze and ban on taxi...
Demand: China wants to boost pork supplies after an outbreak of African swine fever

China lifts ban on some Japanese beef imports amid meat shortages
Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde

Aurivo CEO Aaron Forde steps down from co-op
Stock Image

Full Irish - pudding gets special protected EU status


Top Stories

Way of life: Alice Molloy, pictured on her suckler farm near Shillelagh, Co Wicklow, says of farming, 'it's a way of life that I won’t be stopping'

Meet the surgeon shining a light on the lives of farming women
Use a pen within an existing cattle shed

How dairy farmers can build their way out of the potential calf welfare crisis
The pride of Tulsk: Owner Cathal McCormack and Joshua Cronin, both from Tulsk, with 'Romeo' on his way to the sales ring. Photo: Gerry Faughnan

We are switching to a shorter breeding season to boost calves'...
Stock image

Protected urea: the fertiliser that cuts emissions without cutting production
IFA says supermarkets are discounting food to drive footfall.

130,000 farmers are working today as food prices hit unsustainable...
Beijing is looking to boost imports amid a slowing economy and a trade war with the United States.

China to lower import tariffs on frozen pork January 1
Monsanto's Roundup weedkiller atomizers are displayed for sale at a garden shop near Brussels, Belgium November 27, 2017. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

US government says verdict in Bayer's Roundup case should be reversed