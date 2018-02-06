Former Veterinary Ireland President John V O’Connor has expressed concern that packaging issues could give rise to veterinary medicine shortages after Brexit.

He explained that Ireland, unlike some other small European countries, has benefited as a result of the UK’s close proximity and its shared language.

“Potentially more than 50% of our medicines are joint packaging,” he said. While concerns have also been raised about medicine licensing for Ireland post Brexit, Mr O’Connor believes, “licensing should be less of an issue because a lot of it is European licensing.” He explained that new European Regulations are being drafted in relation to medicine packaging and he believes it is vital they are completed before Britain leaves the EU.

As Ireland is a relatively small market, there is a fear that some manufacturers won’t view it as viable to produce packaging specifically for the Irish market. However, he said, if new regulations are accepted by the UK before they leave the EU both nations will be “pretty much” aligned. “If the regulation comes into place before the UK leaves, they leave with the same as the rest of us and that’s great,” he remarked.