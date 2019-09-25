'Ownership of practices is not a concern' - Veterinary Council of Ireland

Ownership of practices has "no influence on veterinary services" and is "not a concern” for the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI), its CEO Niamh Muldoon has said.

This comes as public consultation conducted by Grant Thornton on behalf of the Veterinary Council of Ireland stated that private ownership of veterinary practices is causing “divided” opinion amongst its members.

The VCI updated its code of conduct of veterinary practitioners in July which stated that only registered veterinary practitioners may provide veterinary services, with Ms Muldoon adding that the code outlines that “ownership bears no influence on the provision of veterinary services.”

"The license holder would have full power and control over all matters relating to the practice of veterinary medicine, all clinical matters, so we won’t be getting into the devil of the detail in terms of company structures, that’s not our concern how any business is structured,” Ms Muldoon told the Oireachtas Agriculture Committee.

“Our concern is how the practice operates, how veterinary medicine is delivered, how that service is provided, that’s where we as a regulator have a very strong focus on how that service is provided.”

However, Ms Muldoon told the committee that responses from its public consultation on corporate ownsership were "divided".

"Some were opposed, while some were in favour of the idea. Industry perspectives on corporate ownership can sway dependent on the circumstance,” Ms Muldoon explained.

The update by VCI to its code of conduct was criticised by TDs at the committee, with Fianna Fail spokesperson on agriculture Charlie McConalogue commenting that vets all over Ireland had “outstanding concerns” about corporate ownerships of practices.

“There is a lot of concern in relation to the impact of the decision to open up ownership to lay ownership. I’ve seen an example in my own county in recent times where practices actually closed down after having moved in to lay ownership, this was a move that lots of concerns were raised about in advance by vets and particularly by Veterinary Ireland and they flagged concerns in relation to that,” said Mr McConalogue.

Wait times, vet shortages and vet closures were amongst the concerns raised by TDs about corporate ownership of practices. However, Ms Muldoon insisted that VCI is “absolutely confident it can effectively regulate such practices and standards will remain high”.

“The council will not be found wanting in terms of coming in and playing its role. It’s not the case that we are going to turn a blind eye, it simply won’t be allowed. Regardless of ownership the delivery of the service is through somebody on our register. They control the license and they must have full clinical discretion on delivering that service,” she said.

