Over a third of Irish beef farmers uncertain if they will be farming in five years - new report

Stock photo.
Stock photo.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

More than a third of beef farmers are uncertain if they will be farming in five years, a report published by IFAC has stated.

The Irish Farm Report 2019, which surveyed over 2,000 farmers and conducted a detailed analysis of trends from 21,755 sets of on-farm financial accounts stated that 38pc of beef farmers are uncertain if they will be farming in five years while 86pc of all farmers surveyed do not have a clear succession plan in place.

It outlined that  43pc of farmers say their business is not viable enough to encourage the next generation to take it on and,  more than 80pc of farmers surveyed have an off farm source of income coming into the household.

It details that over 95pc of farmers surveyed depend exclusively on family members to help on the farm, while only 6pc have full time on farm employees.

It also highlighted that a quarter of farm households have no pension plan for the farmer or their spouse in place.

The survey showed that the average dairy farm profit dropped by 25pc from €1,077/ha (2017) to €804/ha excluding EU subsidies in 2018.

Meanwhile the average beef farm lost €116/ha excluding EU subsidies in 2018.

Feed costs were 30pc higher for dairy farms and 40pc higher for beef farms in 2018 due to the adverse weather conditions in that year

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

IFAC CEO John Donoghue said the survey highlighted that there are many challenges in the sector but that farmers have many reasons to remain optimistic.

“On a positive note our Irish Farm Report clearly shows that farmers are ready and willing to embrace environment friendly initiatives, and there are profits to be made in farming subject to the right supports, market stability, financial structure and advice being in place,” he said.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

A sign reading

Mercosur deal would be 'disastrous' for Ireland's Climate Action Plan warns...

'British beef access to China a huge opportunity' - Ulster Farmers Union
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'CAP budget cuts could be a reality if countries aren't ambitious on...
Auctioneer, John Osbourne in action during last week's Mart in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Photo Kevin Byrne

'Health is a serious issue for farmers - we need to start talking about it'
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Slow progress on CAP deal giving EU officials the 'jitters'
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar. Picture: PA

'Deep concerns' on possible Mercosur deal outlined by Taoiseach in letter to EU...
Low-emission slurry spreading major part of new plan.

The radical actions aiming to slash farming emissions


Top Stories

Stock image

Irish dairy herd growth is starting to slow down and could stall by 2022

Twenty farmers a week dropping out of BDGP scheme
Feedlots: Given my beef background, the visit to feedlots is always a learning experience - both good and bad

Gerry Giggins: Why visiting a US feedlot was an eye opener - both good and bad
Dairy Farmer Jim Scully.

Farmer faces legal action if he doesn't remove animals from land earmarked...
Farm land

Plenty of road frontage land up for grabs in Leinster auctions this week
(stock photo)

Department of Agriculture accounts to be analysed by Public Accounts...
Sean McNamara, Chairperson of the ICSA at a recent protest

Factories claim lamb market is 'softening'