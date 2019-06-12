Over 20 farmers feature on Revenue's tax defaulters list

(stock image)
Claire Fox

Farmers are one of the largest groups to feature on the on the latest Revenue Defaulters list which details tax defaulters for the cases of failure to file a tax return, failure to remit tax, or delivery of an incorrect return.

21 farmers feature on the list in respect of the period January 1 2019- March 31 2019.

One section of the list outlines persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full.

This section includes one farmer, Michael Sexton who has an address at the White House, Shanaway, Miltown Malbay, Co Clare and who was hit with a settlement bill of  €57,811.27 for under declaration of Income Tax and VAT.

Court fines

Another section of the list documents persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

This section includes 20 farmers, a jockey/horse trainer, a farm machinery shop owner and an agricultural contractor.

Farmer Kevin O’ Brien who has an address at Atlantic View, Doolin, Co Clare had a penalty amount of €108,423.77 relating to under declaration of VAT and Income Tax.

Other farmers on the list were charged between €1,500 and €4,000.

Online Editors


