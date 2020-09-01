Outcry over plans to force farmers to get prescription for doses and wormers

Farmers may be forced to get a prescription for common veterinary medicines if proposed legislation is introduced to restrict the sale of such products.

The move could lead to the closure of veterinary supply shops, with the loss of hundreds of jobs, according to the Irish Licensed Merchants Association (ILMA).

To date Ireland has utilised a derogation on EU legislation, which was introduced in 2006 around the sale of all veterinary medicines, that allows around 1,400 “suitably qualified persons” to sell medicines such as doses and wormers without a prescription from a vet.

However, adoption of the EU regulation is under review by the Department of Agriculture.

Ollie Ryan of Midland Veterinary in Tullamore said: “The proposed legislation on the Minister’s desk states that all veterinary medicines should be subject to a prescription issued by a vet.

“If this is signed into legislation it will lead to job losses, possibly create a cartel and is anti-competitive. It also brings us issues around traceability, as farmers would be able to buy these products in Northern Ireland, as it will operate a different system to us.”

He said around 1,400 people are trained up as suitably qualified people, which allows all licensed merchants and co-ops, as well as vets with licensed merchant licences, to dispense licensed merchant products without a veterinary prescription to a farmer.

He said that around 75pc of licensed medicines, which would now require a prescription, are sold through by non-veterinary practice holders.

“If this regulation, as it currently stands, is implemented, all responsible people operators will go out of business and all veterinary medicines will have to be prescribed and dispensed by a veterinary practitioner,” said Mr Ryan.

“There are about 2,000 merchants who would be hit by this and the majority will close if this happens.”

The Health Products Regulatory Authority Taskforce Report last year recommended reform, increased regulation and education around the supply and use of antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products, and that these products should require a veterinary prescription prior to their supply and use.

The Veterinary Council said there needs to be action taken to “stem the growing threat of increased antimicrobial resistance” and that it is “important that reforms are introduced in the use of antiparasitic and anthelmintic medicines, and practices amended to reflect the updated scientific evidence”.

