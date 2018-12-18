Farm Ireland
Osmonds cite regulations and online competition for closure decision

'The company has supplied generations of Irish farms with doses, sprays and dips'
Declan O'Brien

The renowned animal health products manufacturer and supplier, Osmonds, is exiting the business and will cease trading in the spring.

The company has supplied generations of Irish farms with doses, sprays and dips since commencing operations in 1932. However, staff have been told that the company will close by the end of February.

In more recent years the firm was best known for its dry-cow treatment, Osmonds Teat Sealer 1 and 2, but it sold a broad array of products including Osmonds Colostrum Plus and Osmonds Dekrypt Calf.

Along with animal health treatments, Osmonds' network of over 25 sales representatives supplied dairy detergents, grassland sprays, hoof-care products, minerals and vitamins and teat dips to farmers across the country. The closure announcement at Osmonds follows the sale in recent months of its teat seal business to Zoetis.

In a press statement, Osmonds said the decision was taken after a "thorough evaluation of the on-farm business model and also its potential for the future".

Regulations

"Regulatory changes, farming demographics and more sophisticated distribution channels have played a role in reducing the sustainability of a direct-to-farm business model.

"Against this background, the decision to wind down the business has been taken with regret," the company said.

Osmonds started out from a base at Little Ship Street near Dublin Castle in 1932 selling veterinary and animal health products.

The company was bought by the Cross Group, which is owned by the Tierney family, in 1968 and eventually moved its base to Tallaght. In the years that followed it developed a thriving business through direct sales to farmers by its team of sales representatives.

However, increased competition from online operators and the co-op stores, and tighter regulations around the sale and use of animal medicines and inputs, undermined Osmonds' sales and business model.

"It's a pity see the company go," one former employee commented.

"The company dealt with three and four generations of farmers in some places."

Indo Farming

