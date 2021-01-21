Ornua unveil plan for extention at Mitchelstown site

THE Ornua Co-Operative has unveiled details of a major expansion project at its Kerrygold Park site in Mitchelstown, with the company saying the development will bring a significant financial boost to the town and the wider north Cork region.

A planning application for the development is due to be lodged with Cork County Council next month, with the company hoping to start and complete work on the €40 million project, which will take approximately a year to complete, during the summer.

The proposal makes provision for a new butter churn and cream processing infrastructure, two new packaging lines, additional cold storage capacity, extended office space and extra car parking space on existing grounds within the campus.

An Environmental Impact Assessment Report (EIAR) is currently being prepared for submission with the planning application, which is being prepared in conjunction with Cork-based company KMPC.

An Ornua spokesperson said the expansion project would create 120 temporary local jobs during construction and a further 30 additional permanent jobs when finished, bringing the total workforce at Kerrygold Park to more than 150.

They said the expansion project underscored Ornua's commitment to the Mitchelstown area and focussed on the long-term growth of the Kerrygold brand, which in turn helps to "support the livelihoods of more than 14,000 family farms across Ireland".

"Ornua Co-Operative has been producing and packing the Kerrygold butter brand at Kerrygold Park since opening in 2016. Since then Ornua has been a proud part of the Mitchelstown community," said the spokesperson.

"Today, Kerrygold Park employs more than 120 people, supporting local economic activity for the Mitchelstown area through local services and businesses."

The spokesperson said that in addition to bringing new jobs to the region, the development would help stimulate economic growth at what is a "challenging time for many rural communities" and enhance the existing benefits that Kerrygold Park brings to the local area.

"In addition to supporting local farming families and important local community initiatives, the facility increases economic activity for the area and showcases Mitchelstown as a great location for other businesses," said the spokesperson.

"Ornua and Kerrygold greatly appreciate the ongoing support of the Mitchelstown community and our valued employees from the local area. We sincerely hope that, with your support, we can continue to grow and flourish in the years ahead."

Once submitted, the planning application will be available to view at Cork County Council's local offices (Covid restrictions permitting) or through the planning link at www.corkcoco.ie.

"In the meantime, should people wish to learn more about the project, please feel free to contact KMPC by post at Ballinora, Waterfall, Cork; by email at lmccoy@kmpc.ie or by phone on 021 421 4349", said the spokesperson.

News of the development was welcomed by North Cork Labour TD Seán Sherlock who urged the public to 'buy-in' to the expansion plan.

"Given the state of the economy, such investment in north Cork and Mitchelstown is a vote of confidence. I welcome the fact that the planning application will be submitted this February and would urge everyone to engage in the planning process, whatever your concerns. Ensuring robust public engagement is the only way to ensure success," he said.

