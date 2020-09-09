Ornua to make changes to its governance structure

The shareholders of Ornua Co-operative Limited voted at Special General Meeting to create a new governance structure for the company.

Under the amended Rules, which remain subject to the approval of the Registrar of Friendly Societies, Ornua will retain its cooperative status and there will be no change in shareholder structure.

The amended Rules provide for a new governance structure for Ornua consisting of two distinct entities: (1) an Advisory Council; and (2) the Board of the Society.

The amended Rules provide that the Ornua Board will consist of eight non-conflicted appointees from member suppliers, three Independent Non-Executive Directors, an appointee from each of IFA, ICMSA and ICOS, and two Ornua Executives. Ornua will now be seeking nominations from members suppliers of non-conflicted directors and the selection process for the Independent Non-Executive Directors is also underway.

The Advisory Council’s members will be appointed by member suppliers, IFA, ICMSA and ICOS. It is envisaged that the current Directors will become members of the Advisory Council.

This new structure will deliver a modern fit-for-purpose co-operative governance model while maintaining a crucial link between Ornua and its farmer shareholders.

