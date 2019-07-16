Ornua to close UK ingredients factory

Following a major review of its European ingredients’ operations, Ornua has announced a proposal to close its Whitchurch site in Shropshire.

In a statement today it said it will transfer the production currently undertaken there to its nearby Nantwich cheese ingredients facility.

Ornua said it anticipates the majority of the 90 people employed at Whitchurch will transfer to the Nantwich facility.

"In optimising its production facilities Ornua believes it will be more streamlined, more customer focused and be able to respond more effectively to market opportunities," spokersperson for Ornua said.

The proposal to cease operations at Whitchurch was announced to staff yesterday by senior management.

The business will commence a statutory consultation period with employees potentially impacted to discuss ways of avoiding the proposed closure; ways to reduce the number of redundancies that will potentially occur as a result; and what other support and assistance can be provided to those potentially affected.

Commenting on the proposed closure, Joan Bombardo, Managing Director, Ornua Ingredients Europe said; “It is with much regret, that we have announced our proposal to cease operations at our Whitchurch site and transfer the production to our nearby, well-invested Nantwich cheese ingredients facility.

"The proposal follows a major review of our business which concluded that by simplifying and consolidating our production facilities we will be more streamlined, more customer focused and be able to respond more effectively to market opportunities.”

Online Editors