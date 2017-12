The new facilities will extend to November 2022, and Ornua’s early refinancing of the existing facilities took advantage of positive bank market conditions.

In addition, a further €100 million is available, if required over the five-year period, under the facilities (€50 million under the RCF and €50 million under the RID), by way of an uncommitted tranche of funding, which would bring the total RCF to €310 million and the total RID to €400 million.

The participant Banks remain the same as under the previous facilities: Allied Irish Banks; Bank of America Merrill Lynch; Barclays; HSBC; Rabobank; Ulster Bank.

Commenting on the refinancing, Donal Buggy, Group Finance Director, Ornua said the successful refinancing ensures that Ornua retains access to the banking liquidity it needs to continue implementing our strategic five-year growth plan ‘Ornua 2021’ following the removal of milk quotas in 2015, and delivering strong product price returns for Irish dairy farmers.