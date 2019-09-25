Ornua receiving 1,000 queries weekly on sustainability

The company, which is the country's largest exporter of dairy produce, has had to put "a full-time resource in to answering questions around animal welfare, grass fed, biodiversity, carbon, all those different areas," said Roisin Hennerty, managing director of Ornua's global food division.

"Suppliers and consumers are increasingly asking very detailed questions. At the moment our team receive more than 1,000 enquiries a week. Are they going very deep in to some of the issues? Not necessarily, but they want to understand sustainability.

"We've added value to Irish milk through the Kerrygold brand and consumers made that selection on the basis of a grass-based feeding system, so it's very important. Increasingly they are asking more questions and are very well informed. "In many markets Kerrygold is the most expensive product on the shelf already and people will make the choice of paying for that."

While Ms Hennerty believes that the "free-from" (dairy)diet is a trend, she thinks that flexitarianism is an opportunity.

"People aren't saying that they're going to eliminate dairy from their diet, they want to be inclusive and have a balance," she said.

"We want to make sure we have a place on the plate."

Indo Farming