Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Monday 25 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Ornua prepares for Irish cheese to be locked out of the UK

Fears €300m of cheddar would lose access to its main market in hard Brexit

Ornua CEO John Jordan says contingency plans were in place for a loss of access to the UK if WTO tariffs were applied causing a 50pc hike in prices.
Ornua CEO John Jordan says contingency plans were in place for a loss of access to the UK if WTO tariffs were applied causing a 50pc hike in prices.

Samantha McCaughren Business Editor

Ornua, the main exporter of Irish dairy products, believes that Irish cheddar would lose access to the UK in the event of a "worst case" Brexit scenario.

The body, previously known as the Irish Dairy Board, has made extensive preparations for the introduction of WTO tariffs under a no-deal Brexit, which have included identifying new international markets for Irish cheddar. However, cheddar is predominantly consumed in the UK and according to Ornua, Ireland supplies around 20pc of the cheddar eaten there annually.

Ireland exports 100,000 tonnes of cheddar to the UK, which is about half of the cheddar produced here, with a value of €300m.

Speaking to the Sunday Independent, Ornua CEO John Jordan said the body has prepared for a range of Brexit outcomes and that he was optimistic cheddar would continue to be exported to the UK. However, he said contingency plans were in place for a loss of access to the UK if WTO tariffs were applied causing a 50pc hike in prices. This would mean British retailers and consumers would be unlikely to buy Irish product.

"We have done a very significant body of work around in the worst case scenario - you couldn't get Irish cheddar into the UK, where else in the world could you sell it?" said Jordan.

"So we have looked at other markets. They are not activated today because the return from those alternative routes isn't as good as the UK market," he said. These markets would include Europe, the Middle East and North Africa. He agreed that replicating the UK's demand would be difficult and said a hard Brexit would be detrimental to the dairy industry.

"Cheddar in the UK, we're hugely dependent on today. If we can't get access to the UK market, we will be able to sell our cheddar but it won't at the same value added proposition that we have today."

As Ornua employs 1,000 people in the UK and has an extensive customer base there, one option in its contingency planning is supplying British customers with British cheddar. He said that the UK would still be a key strategic market for Ornua. "If our customers can't get access to Irish product we will sell them British product and we will have to sell the Irish product somewhere else."

Also Read

The body has already warehoused Irish stock in the UK to ensure there is no interruption of supply until the autumn.

See page 14

Sunday Indo Business

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Kerry Group CEO Edmond Scanlon. Picture by David Conachy

Kerry refuses to do the splits
Letting land to another farmer can be a life-changing decision

The hard questions that need to be asked before leasing land
Darragh McCullough eats, sleeps and lives farming. Photo: David Conachy

Darragh McCullough: Social media spotlight is piling more pressure on...
There's confusion as to the origin of the food that we eat.

Not the full Irish - Katy McGuinness explores the true origins of 'Irish'...
Alan Ward and Emma Hennessy are hopeful of their future in organic farming

'We felt we had to do something different' - why this couple turned to organic
Sean O'Brien, pictured at his farm in Tullow

Rugby's farmer army - the players from farming backgrounds spreading the oval...
Stock picture: REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson/File Photo

'Get with the program': US officials press EU to address beef hormones...


Top Stories

French President Emmanuel Macron talks with a breeder as he visits the International Agriculture Fair (Salon de l'Agriculture) at the Porte de Versailles exhibition center in Paris, France, February 23, 2019. Julien De Rosa/Pool via Reuters

Boost for Creed as Macron backs big CAP budget
EU Agriculture Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

EU no closer to Mercosur deal but sees US beef quota fix in weeks
If the UK were to hit Irish beef exports, it wouldn’t be facing down Dev’s Ireland, it would be confronting the entire EU bloc

Richard Curran: 'Brexit Brazilian beef battle won't be a de Valera Economic War II'
Stock Image (Niall Carson/PA)

Gardai called to dispute over access to land owned by family with...
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

US farmland prices holding up, but there could be trouble ahead
The house near Eyrecourt in east Galway has been fully refurbished

Classic Georgian residence in Galway comes with plenty of income potential...
Stock image.

Louise Hogan: Is the era of unbridled dairy expansion coming to an end?