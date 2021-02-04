Ornua and Kepak settle €11m claims against cold storage firm

It is alleged the incident damaged almost 3,400 units of frozen butter owned by Ornua.

Kerrygold owner Ornua and meat group Kepak have settled multi-million-euro High Court actions taken separately by them against a Dublin cold storage firm following a racking collapse that allegedly damaged their products at the facility.

Ornua sued VF Cold Stores on behalf of the co-op’s insurance firm for almost €7.9m following the collapse of the racking facility at the storage firm’s premises in 2018.

That incident allegedly damaged almost 3,400 units of frozen butter owned by Ornua.

Kepak claimed to have suffered losses of €3.1m after its products were also allegedly damaged in the racking collapse.

But VF Cold Stores mounted defences to both claims. The parties entered mediation which resulted in the cases being recently settled.

Both Ornua and Kepak confirmed they had settled their actions against VF Cold Stores.

VF Cold Stores had told the High Court that as a result of its own terms and conditions, it did not have any insurance to cover any risk of damages to goods on its premises.

Expand Close Safety: Ornua’s John Jordan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Safety: Ornua’s John Jordan

An interim examiner was appointed to VF Cold Stores late last year. The High Court was told that the company had a reasonable prospect of survival despite the financial claims being made against it.

In August 2019, Ornua launched a tender process for butter that had been involved in the VF Cold Stores incident the previous year.

“The butter was involved in a racking collapse in an Ornua third-party warehouse and as such is sold as seen,” a tender document issued by the co-op stated at the time.

The Irish Independent understands that the undamaged butter, and butter that was allegedly superficially affected, was subsequently sold by Ornua for more than €2m to one of its own UK subsidiaries.

Ornua, whose chief executive is John Jordan, said last December that it is “committed to the highest standards of product quality and safety” and that all unsuitable butter from the VF Cold Stores incident was disposed of in line with food safety regulations.

“In the remaining proportion of the product, there was either no damage or just minor damage to the outer packaging,” Ornua said.

“This product was used for further processing in line with appropriate food and safety regulations and in line with industry best practice to minimise food waste,” it added.

"As is normal in such situations, the process to decide which product could be redirected and which needed to be destroyed was overseen by the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine," said Ornua

Online Editors