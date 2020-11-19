Origin Enterprises shares rise on trading update

Origin Enterprises was trading up more than 3pc in Dublin yesterday after the group said there was an improved level of autumn plantings in the UK.

This is expected to deliver increased agri-services, as well as seed and crop protection volumes in financial year 2021 compared to last year, which will in turn have a positive impact on operating profit, according to a trading update from the company.

Across the group, the planted area for autumn and winter crops is expected to be broadly in line with the prior year, with an increased cropping area in the UK, offset by reduced cropping in Continental Europe.

Revenue at the company fell in the three months to October 31, in what is traditionally the seasonally quiet first quarter of trading.

On an underlying constant currency basis, revenue declined by 10.7pc year-on-year to €318.3m.

This reflected an underlying volume reduction of 3.3pc in sales of seed, crop protection and fertiliser in the period, together with the movement of fertiliser prices compared to the same period last year, according to the update.

Pricing of other inputs remained stable or increased year-on-year.

“There has been a slow start to trading in the seasonally quiet first quarter of the financial year, reflecting delayed harvests and dry planting conditions in certain of the group's geographies, early in the period,” Origin said.

In the UK and Ireland, revenue for the period was €181.9m, a fall of 8pc on the same period last year.

However, planting of winter wheat is expected to increase 73pc compared to financial year 2020.

Origin said it is continuing to closely monitor Covid-19 developments.

“The group's agricultural supply chain businesses continue to implement a range of measures across each location to ensure a safe environment for all stakeholders, while maintaining essential services to the agriculture sector,” it said.

Origin warned that weaker emerging market currencies, the continued possibility of the UK’s departure from the European Union without a trade deal on December 31, and the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic still represent challenges for the group in financial year 2021.

Nonetheless, the company said that it was “well positioned to meet these challenges”.

Online Editors