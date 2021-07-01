Origin Enterprises sells Belgian fertiliser business for €15.5m

Agri-Services group Origin Enterprises has sold its Belgian fertiliser business, Pillaert-Mekoson, for €15.55m.

The business was sold to Brokking Group, according to a statement from Origin.

The proceeds from the sale will be used for general corporate purposes.

Brokking, through its Triferto fertiliser wholesaling business, operates across Germany, France and the Benelux region.

Origin CEO, Sean Coyle, said the group had looked to acquire complementary businesses to add further scale to its fertiliser operations in the region since it entered the Belgian market in 2018.

“Without suitable consolidation opportunities we have therefore decided to exit this market, to focus on markets which offer greater growth potential,” Mr Coyle said.

“We would like to thank the Pillaert team for their significant contribution to the group since acquisition and wish them continued success with their new owners."

Orgin provides specialist on-farm agronomy services, digital agricultural services and the supply of crop technologies and inputs.

It operates in Ireland, the UK, Brazil, Poland, Romania and Ukraine.

Origin was formed in 2007, it traces its roots back to IAWS.

The company reported an operating profit of €1.2m for the first half of its financial year. This marks a swing on the €2.8m loss over the same period the prior year, according to interim results in April.