Organic sector calls for more state supports

Efforts must be doubled to increase the market for Irish organic beef and lamb, it has been urged.

Following the inaugural meeting of the new Organic Sector Strategy Group, the ICSA organics chair Fergal Byrne called for an increased focus on finding additional markets for organic produce.

"We need to see more collaboration between the meat industry and Bord Bia. "This must be a priority if we are serious about the organics sector maximising its potential and becoming more than just a niche sector," said the Kildare farmer.

Mr Byrne said organic stock being sold as regular stock into the marketplace continues to be an issue in Ireland despite the growing demand for organic produce all over Europe. The Organic Trust also called for the re-opening of the Organic farming scheme to new entrants.