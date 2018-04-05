Farm Ireland
Organic sector calls for more state supports

Organic fruit and veg
Louise Hogan

Efforts must be doubled to increase the market for Irish organic beef and lamb, it has been urged.

Following the inaugural meeting of the new Organic Sector Strategy Group, the ICSA organics chair Fergal Byrne called for an increased focus on finding additional markets for organic produce.

"We need to see more collaboration between the meat industry and Bord Bia.

"This must be a priority if we are serious about the organics sector maximising its potential and becoming more than just a niche sector," said the Kildare farmer.

Mr Byrne said organic stock being sold as regular stock into the marketplace continues to be an issue in Ireland despite the growing demand for organic produce all over Europe.

The Organic Trust also called for the re-opening of the Organic farming scheme to new entrants.

It stated that Ireland must reap the benefits of the "groundswell" of positive attitudes for it.

Bord Bia highlighted the range of initiatives it has carried out to build and develop awareness of organic beef and lamb, and engaged with processors on it.

It pointed out it targeted key trade publications in Sweden, Netherlands, the UK and Denmark to highlight the high organic standards in Ireland, along with commissioning a series of recipes in Swedish, Danish, English and in Dutch.


