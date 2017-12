Many wily politicians of yesteryear made a career of giving it out large off the back of the lorry in Kilahulla Upper - and then doing the exact opposite back in Dublin.

Opinion: Do not be fazed by two-toned talk about that Brexit border-fix just yet

There's still a lot of that "two-toned approach to politics", with some politicians achieving success by telling potential voters what they think they would like to hear. But the net is tightening for those charlatans.

Reality is if a politician tells a meeting in Kenmare or Kilmeaden about something contentious, that politician had better know that the news will be in Dublin before they have time to get home. With camera phones, texts and tweets, it's hard to be one thing locally and another thing nationally. And that reality has borne in on even the most mendacious among the majority of usually honourable politicians. It's hard to play both sides when the news is bad. But there are exceptions and the "rubbery deal on Brexit and the non-border", which again comes under the microscope at an EU leaders' summit in Brussels, is one such exception. A bit like the 1998 Good Friday Agreement in the North, this one does allow people on many sides of the divide to insist it has taken us where we want to go.

Leo Varadkar and Simon Coveney have good grounds to say that it will mean there can be no return of the Irish Border. Theresa May can insist that Brexit still means Brexit. The Northern Unionists can argue that the North will be exiting the EU just like England, Scotland and Wales. The European Union can equally argue that it has protected the integrity of the EU's single market and customs union.