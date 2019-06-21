Older farmers need help to plan for retirement - Teagasc

There are constant queries about farm succession
There are constant queries about farm succession
Margaret Donnelly

Margaret Donnelly

A senior official in Teagasc has said the next CAP should contain incentives to assist older farmers who want to exit the sector.

Kevin Connolly, a Teagasc specialist on farm management, said there needs to be a more nuanced approach to assist with transfers. "The time has come to look at something for the older generation," Mr Connolly said.

Referencing recent changes to the tax system to encourage the entry of young farmers into the industry, Mr Connolly said there is "plenty there" in the shape of incentives like land leasing arrangements and stock relief.

Mr Connolly was speaking at the launch of the Tydavnet Show. The Co Monaghan show is celebrating its 68th anniversary this year and will take place on Saturday, August 17.

Connolly, a key architect of many of Teagasc's farm finance packages, including the profit monitor, said there is an onus on policymakers to help retiring farmers too.

Mr Connolly was also critical of the previous package - the Early Retirement Scheme, which was introduced in June 2007 and ran until 2013. Farmers who retired early under the scheme could have been eligible for a pension of up to €15,000/year for up to 10 years.

"I think they missed a trick with the last retirement scheme… the farmer had to step back completely," said Mr Connolly.

Welcome

"There are rumours of something coming down the line in the new CAP. This would be very welcome."

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Mr Connolly added that such a scheme should be more strategic.

He said that the older generation often have huge amounts to offer to the next generation, and forcing them to retire fully is not conducive to a successful handover.

"You have to look at it from both angles… to allow the older farmer to gradually step back and the young farmer to gradually step forward."

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App


Related Content





More in Agri-Business

A sign warning about African swine fever at Incheon International Airport in South Korea (Suh Myung-geon/Yonhap/AP)

Pig prices soar as China chases stocks due to African Swine Fever impact
Kerry Co-op recently sent its members an information pack about a voluntary cash-for-shares scheme which gives shareholders the opportunity to sell

Kerry Co-op to go ahead with cash for shares scheme
Stock Image

Land mobility 'match-making' service increasing production by two thirds on...

'British beef access to China a huge opportunity' - Ulster Farmers Union
EU Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

'CAP budget cuts could be a reality if countries aren't ambitious on...
Michael Creed TD, Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine.

Gardeners more of a priority for Government than farmers, claims...
Auctioneer, John Osbourne in action during last week's Mart in Roscrea, Co. Tipperary. Photo Kevin Byrne

'Health is a serious issue for farmers - we need to start talking about it'


Top Stories

File: Police

Community service for woman involved in fatal tractor crash
Stock photo

Limerick roadside holding expected to top €750,000
Suckler cows

EU countries vote in favour of €50m Irish Brexit beef fund
Thomas Reid of Hedsor House, Leixlip, Co. Kildare pictured outside the Four Courts

Intel denies 'political collusion' claims made by Irish farmer
caption to come

Compact 14ac residential stud farm on the market for €400,000 in...
Forestry

Coillte to establish non-profit entity to focus on the environment and...
Stock image

Irish dairy herd growth is starting to slow down and could stall by 2022