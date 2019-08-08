Number of herds with TB still rising but reactor rate has declined

More than 1,700 herds failed TB tests in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Department of Agriculture statistics.
More than 1,700 herds failed TB tests in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Department of Agriculture statistics.
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

The proportion of cattle herds testing positive for TB has increased marginally compared to 2018, despite the serious efforts being made to eradicate the disease.

More than 1,700 herds failed TB tests in the second quarter of the year, according to the latest Department of Agriculture statistics.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

This equates to 3.1pc of the 58,000 herds tested. This compares with a failure rate of 2.88pc during the same period in 2018.

The figures also show that the total number of herds restricted during the second quarter of 2019 was 2,008. This is slightly higher than 2018 when the figure was 1,852 herds.

However, the number of reactors has reduced by 614, dropping from 7,703 last year to 7,089 for the period to the end of June 2019.

"While this is to be ­welcomed, it is too early to draw any definitive ­conclusions on this reduction at this stage," the Department states.

Reactors

The number of reactors per 1,000 animals has also fallen from 2018 to 2019. Last year it was 1.79 per 1,000 head, but this year it has dropped to 1.52 per 1,000.

The areas with the highest number of reactors per 1,000 head tested are Wicklow East and Wicklow West, with rates 6.07 and 4.07 respectively.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

Monaghan, which has had serious difficulties with TB recently, had 2.84 reactors per 1,000 head tested.

Meanwhile, high TB incidences were also recorded in Tipperary North, Clare and Cavan, where the rates were 2.46, 2.43 and 2.4 respectively.

In total, 110,092 herds, or 98.2pc of all herds, enjoy TB-free status.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Stock photo: PA

Britain faces food shortages in no-deal Brexit scenario, industry body says
Puck Fair, Killorglin, Co Kerry

Soaring insurance costs forcing agri-tourism businesses to shut up shop
Bluetongue outbreaks (red dots) reported in Europe between 1st of January 2018 and 23rd of January 2019.

Department issues Bluetongue alert after 'huge' rise in cattle imports
This traditional farmhouse standing on 79ac in Rathnure, Co Wexford sold for €1.5m in April

Auction prices hit a high of €22,000 per acre in South Leinster

Two-year delay to CAP could be on the cards, warns Department
Fast-food: Burger King has launched a meat-free Whopper

Retail giants ramping up their investment in 'alternative' meat
Payment: If a farmer has to totally discontinue their dairying enterprise, they will be entitled to substantial additional compensation

Five steps to consider if your land is the subject of a CPO


Top Stories

Ragwort

Ann Fitzgerald: 'There's a lot more to the yellow peril of ragwort than...
Outstanding in its field: Twenty-four years after the first Lexion was launched, this week Claas is unveiling the second-generation Lexion Hybrid combine harvester

Second-generation hybrid is pure Claas - the latest Lexion Synflow Hybrid...
Farmer spreading slurry in a field

Why slurry can deliver an extra €120/ac for tillage farmers on...
A deforested area near Novo Progresso in Brazil's northern state of Para (AP)

Brazil deforestation climbs 67% through July as government attacks data
Fianna Fail TD Charlie McConalogue at a Beef Plan protest at Foyle Meats, Donegal

'Somebody is making money out of the beef sector and it certainly isn’t the...
Pictured at a protest outside the ABP Plant at Bandon Co Cork were members of the BEEF Plan movement Cork who are demanding better prices for beef farmers and intend to hold a week long protests at all ABP cork plants. Picture Denis Boyle

Beef Plan protests see beef kill shrink by 16pc
Bumper harvest: Straw yields are on the rebound but prices are back by around €5 per bale for 4x4 bales due to slower demand from beef farmers. Photo: Alf Harvey.

Straw trade hit by beef price collapse