NPA records €656,000 loss due to Covid

With no event last year the Ploughing Championships's revenues were only 3pc of what the Association would record in a strong year

Gordon Deegan

Organisers of the 2020 National Ploughing Championships recorded a pre-tax loss last year of €656,240 after the event’s cancellation due to Covid-19.

The National Ploughing Association of Ireland (NPAI) recorded the loss after revenues plunged by 97pc or €5.45m to €152,821.

The NPAI's costs for the 12 months to the end of January this year total €809,061.

