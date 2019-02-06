Northern Ireland parties sceptical over reported border technology proposal

Reports that a technology company has proposed a solution to the Irish border after Brexit have been greeted with scepticism in Northern Ireland.

Reports that a technology company has proposed a solution to the Irish border after Brexit have been greeted with scepticism in Northern Ireland.

Alliance Party leader Naomi Long was asked about the report that the Government was considering technological solutions to the border impasse drawn up by Japanese tech giant Fujitsu.

According to a leaked document obtained by The Sun, the system would involve a vehicle-tracking system that used GPS and number plate recognition cameras.

Mrs Long was highly sceptical of the idea and said the suggestion it could be rolled out in time for Brexit was “absolutely nonsense”.

SDLP leader Colum Eastwood said “sceptical would be an understatement” about his views on the matter.

“The idea that we are going to put cameras up across the 300-mile border and that they are going to stay up, I think is pretty fanciful,” he said.