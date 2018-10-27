Northern Ireland agri-food firm losing '70 EU workers a month'

An agri-food company with 1,500 staff is shedding 70 EU workers a month as the uncertainty over its future continues, it has been claimed.

John Allan, the president of the CBI in the UK, spoke to the Belfast Telegraph ahead of the organisation's annual Northern Ireland lunch at Titanic Belfast.

He said members here were anxious about what a no-deal Brexit could bring, including their future access to migrant labour.

"We have one member in the agri-food industry which has 1,500 staff in Northern Ireland and they have told me they are losing 70 workers from the EU every month."

Mr Allan said the CBI was in favour of immigration.

"Immigration is an economic benefit and in the UK immigrants put in more than they take out," he said.

"Politicians may not be quite as close to the realities of business life as our members. Business can see with their own eyes that the flow of people in from the EU is diminishing."

He said the constitutional integrity of Northern Ireland was not being raised as a concern by business.