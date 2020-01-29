North and west counties suffer as they are left behind in two-speed economy

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly's plea comes as a new report today reveals investment in the area is lagging behind other regions.

The alarming move prompted a State body to call for "positive discrimination" to help the region keep pace with economic growth elsewhere.

The assembly said now is the time to address the future of rural Ireland.

Chairperson of the assembly Declan McDonnell said there is a two-speed economy. The new report finds the west is lagging when it comes to investment in health, transport and education.

Investment in health in the region is below the state average. Taken per head of the population, it was below the State average in eight of 11 years.

The level of funding per undergraduate at third level is €141 compared with a national average of €197.

The region received funding of €87,240 per km for national roads compared to a national average of €116,054 between 2008 and 2018.

"Although the national economy is growing, this region's relative growth has not kept pace creating a two-speed economy," said Mr McDonnell.

"We have seen the impact of regional inequality in the UK, that's why this report is timely in calling for 'positive discrimination' to address the deficit."

He said the region is home to a growing tech, biotech and advanced technology sector and there is an alternative to "overpriced Dublin".

