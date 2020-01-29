North and west counties suffer as they are left behind in two-speed economy

Stock image
Stock image

Anne-Marie Walsh

The EU has downgraded the status of counties in the north and west of the country from "developed" to merely "in transition".

The alarming move prompted a State body to call for "positive discrimination" to help the region keep pace with economic growth elsewhere.

The Northern and Western Regional Assembly's plea comes as a new report today reveals investment in the area is lagging behind other regions.

The region includes Leitrim, Sligo, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Roscommon, Mayo and Galway.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

The assembly said now is the time to address the future of rural Ireland.

Chairperson of the assembly Declan McDonnell said there is a two-speed economy. The new report finds the west is lagging when it comes to investment in health, transport and education.

Investment in health in the region is below the state average. Taken per head of the population, it was below the State average in eight of 11 years.

The level of funding per undergraduate at third level is €141 compared with a national average of €197.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The region received funding of €87,240 per km for national roads compared to a national average of €116,054 between 2008 and 2018.

"Although the national economy is growing, this region's relative growth has not kept pace creating a two-speed economy," said Mr McDonnell.

"We have seen the impact of regional inequality in the UK, that's why this report is timely in calling for 'positive discrimination' to address the deficit."

He said the region is home to a growing tech, biotech and advanced technology sector and there is an alternative to "overpriced Dublin".

Irish Independent


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Agri-Business

Britain to introduce bill to end automatic EU fishing rights in UK waters
Stock image

Payment cuts for all loom to fund National Reserve from 2021
Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tanaiste Simon Coveney visit the Mart in Fermoy Co. Cork to to set out their agricultural policy. Local farmer Mary Twomey-Casey from Glanworth, Co. Cork meets the Taoiseach, Tanaiste, Minister for Agricullture Michael Creed and local candidate Pa O’Driscoll.Photo: Douglas O’Connor.

Fine Gael facing rural revolt at the ballot box
File photo

Factories: All rosy in the garden as prices scorch upwards
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: Getty Images

Ian Marshall: High standards will be Ireland's saving grace in face of Brexit
Illegal hunters are using high-powered rifles that can fell animals from over a mile away say local farmers

Farmers in west Tipperary fear potential livestock losses from stray...
Pat McCormack

Farmers need two-year CAP transition - ICMSA


Top Stories

Photo: Brian Farrell

Store lamb finishers enjoy €20-25/head windfall
Size matters: When choosing a second-hand tractor, it's important to consider if it can support the largest implement you plan to have

Don't be tempted by false economies when buying a second-hand tractor
Tullow Tank: This July 2017-born Limousin cross bullock. weighing 715 Kg sold sold for €1,980 at Tullow Mart. Photo: Roger Jones

Martin Coughlan: Strong mart prices means believing in factory prices
Farming could well become the preserve of our modern gentry

Richard Hackett: Are 'gentleman farmers' going to make a return as the...
Joys in the Hood: The restored Victorian Manor was once owned by Robin Hood actor Richard Greene

To the manor born for €3.4m - A sporting and agricultural estate...
The endangered hen harrier

Appeals for help with investigation as protected Hen Harrier poisoned to death

Exemption to three crop rule announced for some in 2020