No scaling back on Food Wise 2025 targets

There will be no scaling back the ambitious expansionary targets set out for the agri-food sector in Food Wise 2025, a senior Government minister has stated.

"Agriculture is critical to the Irish economy. We will make sure that it continues to be protected," Minister for Justice Charlie Flanagan told a farm event.

"Any review of the sector will have to be carefully conducted in conjunction with industry and the farm organisations," .

Minister Flanagan said the government is intent on "protecting the broader agri-food sector from further shocks", given the challenges already coming its way from Brexit.

Event

The Minister was speaking at the IFA's Smart Farming event, on Joe Deverell's farm in Offaly last Friday, where he stood in for Climate Action Minister Denis Naughten.

Last week, Minister Naughten stated that the Government's plan to address climate change is expected to be radically revised in the coming months.

Agriculture accounts for more than 30pc of Ireland's greenhouse gas emissions.

However, Food Wise 2025 envisages a 60pc increase in agricultural production and 85pc increase in exports. This is closely linked to other ambitious targets for the agri-food sector.