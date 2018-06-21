No CAP cash for suckler cow supports

There will be no unspent CAP monies available to fund a €200/hd suckler cow support scheme, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, will tell the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee today.

There will be no unspent CAP monies available to fund a €200/hd suckler cow support scheme, the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, will tell the Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee today.

The entire €4bn allocation for the Rural Development Programme (RDP), which is financed through the Pillar II of CAP, will be spent by 2020-2021 Minister Creed will inform the committee.

It had been suggested that any unspent Pillar II funds could be used to finance a possible suckler cow payment. However, Minister Creed is expected to rule out such a move. Based on current projected spending across all schemes under the RDP, the Department of Agriculture is currently committed to spending €105m over and above the €4bn allocation to the RDP, Minister Creed will inform committee members.

Although some possible savings have been mooted from GLAS, the Department maintain the full budget of €1.4 billion for the environmental scheme will be used. The total spend on the scheme will include €390 million for legacy payments on REPS and AEOS. The Targeted Agricultural Modernisation Scheme (TAMS) has also been mentioned as a possible source of unspent funds from its €395 million allocation.