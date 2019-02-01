Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 1 February 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

'No alternative' to UK for domestic mushroom farmers

Giant Monaghan Mushrooms looks to biotechnology and expanding British footprint to cope with Brexit effects

Monaghan supplies 50pc of retail mushrooms in the UK. Photo: Getty Images
Monaghan supplies 50pc of retail mushrooms in the UK. Photo: Getty Images
Gavin McLoughlin

Gavin McLoughlin

Irish mushroom producers have no choice but to focus on the UK despite Brexit, according to Monaghan Mushrooms vice chairman Paul Wilson.

Mr Wilson said the UK is the only realistic choice for Irish producers because of mushrooms' short shelf life.

"The UK is going to remain a very important market for Irish mushrooms in particular, we simply can't ship them anywhere else," Mr Wilson said.

"The perishable product will not allow you to bring them anywhere else, maybe northern France, but realistically we have to focus on the UK," he said at an event organised by DCU's Brexit Institute.

He added that "60pc of our revenues today come from the UK, so it's a very significant part of our business. That's a figure that's down from 90pc in 2012, thank God."

Monaghan, run by the Wilson family, keeps a low media profile but is a giant of the European mushroom industry, supplying 50pc of retail mushrooms in the UK. An unlimited business, it does not have to file public, detailed, financial accounts.

The low-margin, export-heavy mushroom industry has been battered since the Brexit vote, with the fall in the value of sterling making Irish mushrooms more expensive and putting some operators out of business.

Because fresh mushrooms have a shelf life measured in days, diversifying further afield is very difficult. That makes it one of the Irish industries most exposed to Brexit.

Also Read

"The closer it gets the more nervous we become, but the UK does import 50pc of its product, and therefore if they wish to continue to consume the product, they'll simply have to find some kind of solution."

Mr Wilson said that as part of his company's strategy to cope with Brexit, it is looking to add value to its mushrooms using biotechnology. It has recently launched mushrooms with enhanced vitamin D and vitamin B12 in them.

It is also helped by the fact that it has substantial farms across the UK, in Scotland, Yorkshire, East Anglia and Somerset.

"I think we are reasonably well positioned, actually, if you look at the medium term... we're 50pc of the UK market and in a very real sense it's very difficult for someone to come along and take that quickly," Mr Wilson said.

"Now we shouldn't underestimate the fact that are customers are very dominant, they're very big, they're very forceful. So [Monaghan's position] is not something we can take for granted but it is something that gives us some level of protection in the UK."

He said the company had invested to expand its facilities in the UK over the last two years, to make sure it has the capacity to grow more products there in the event of a hard Brexit.

Mr Wilson said the biggest challenge for Irish producers in the long term is to remain competitive against British and Polish rivals.

Irish Independent

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Mary Rooney is from Manorhamilton and runs a sheep and suckler farm across the border in Gorteen, Co Sligo. Photo: James Connolly

Mary Rooney: Why have compliance inspections become so stressful for so...
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Intervention sales come at a heavy cost to the taxpayer
John Donoghue CEO of IFAC said businesses should carry out a full financial review immediately to ensure that sufficient bank supported financing is in place for at least the next twelve to eighteen months. Stock Image

Accountants advise farmers to hold off on all significant investments until...
Target talk: Climate Action Minister Richard Bruton addresses the IFA AGM watched by IFA president Joe Healy. PHOTO: FINBARR O’ROURKE

Farmers are urged to delay big investment plans until 'fog clears'
Fergal Leamy will leave in June

Coillte to stick with strategy as Leamy exits
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Farmer Lucas Richard of LFR Grain harvests a crop of soybeans at a farm in Hickory, North Carolina, U.S. November 29, 2018. REUTERS/Charles Mostoller/File Photo/File Photo

EU calms US trade ties by accepting US soybeans in biofuel

'Little evidence' of move to plant-based diets as meat remains popular with UK...


Top Stories

Hard Border questions: Michael Creed repeated the Government line when questioned yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers

'One slip' could be calamitous for important live export trade - Minister...
Philip Higgins pictured on his farm in Skreen, Co Sligo. Photo Brian Farrell

Sligo sheep farmer on converting a cattle shed into housing for his mid-season...
REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne

Northern Ireland farm incomes to fall dramatically amid no-deal Brexit...
Photo Brian Farrell

New programme could see Europe become 100pc self-sufficient in...
Farmers have hit out at comments by Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he is trying to reduce red meat in his diet for environmental and health reasons. Stock photo

There is a war on red meat - and attacks are on the rise, farmers warn
Hard Border questions: Michael Creed repeated the Government line when questioned yesterday. Picture: Damien Eagers

'One slip' could be calamitous for important live export trade - Minister...
Agriculture Minister Michael Creed. Photo: Arthur Carron

'BEEP scheme won't be bureaucratic'- Minister Creed