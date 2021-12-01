NI Protocol helps Co Down yoghurt maker Clandeboye Estate add to deals in the Republic of Ireland

Clandeboye Estate in Co Down has said the NI Protocol has helped build business with the Republic as it announced a new six-figure deal.

The food business has joined farming co-operative Fane Valley in announcing major new ventures across the border in recent days.

Bangor-based Clandeboye will be supplying its branded yoghurts to BWG, a retailer and wholesaler which owns symbol brands Londis, Mace, Spar and Eurospar in the Republic.

Bryan Boggs, general manager at Clandeboye Estate Yoghurt, said the deal will be worth up to £300,000 a year.

It’s the first permanent deal to supply Clandeboye-branded yoghurts in the Republic.

However, it already supplies supermarket chains Aldi and Lidl for its own brand ranges, Lidl Deluxe and Aldi Duneen Craft.

The products will be available at BWG for operators of the individuals stores to stock if they choose.

Mr Boggs said the NI Protocol, which has kept Northern Ireland in the EU single market for goods following the end of the Brexit transition period, had made companies on this side of the border more attractive to businesses in the Republic.

Last week figures from the Republic’s Central Statistics Office said trade from Northern Ireland to the Republic had grown by 60% across the first nine months of the yea to hit €2.8bn.

However, the protocol has caused additional checks and costs on trade from Great Britain to the Republic. Talks between the EU and UK to resolve trade frictions induced by the protocol are still taking place.

Mr Boggs said: “Certainly it (the protocol) has made southern companies more interested in their northern counterparts.

"It keeps that as an easy route to market. I don’t let to get very political or involved in that way but it’s certainly been to our benefit in getting this deal across the line.”

He said the protocol had meant the business had been able to add the BWG deal on top of existing contracts with Lidl and Aldi. “The southern market is a key market for us. At the minute, when you think of the private label deals with Lidl and Aldi, more than 60% of our business is with the Republic.

"It’s a critical market for us and anything that would interfere with that would be very very worrying.”

The remainder of the company’s trade is in domestic markets, though Mr Boggs said it plans to seek work in Great Britain when a new production facility is completed in January.

Last week Fane Valley Co-op, which is based in Moira, Co Down, announced it is entering a 50/50 joint venture with Freshgrass Holdings to acquire agri company Drummonds in Co Meath. Drummonds buys grain and produces cereal and grass seed, as well as supplying crop chemicals and hardware.

The deal is subject to the approval of the Republic’s competition watchdog, The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission.

Fane Valley chief executive Trevor Lockhart said that while the deal was not influenced by Brexit-related issues, the NI Protocol had given it the confidence to further invest in the Republic.

“The opportunity to invest in Drummonds is a logical progression for Fane Valley to extend its catchment area and has not been influenced by Brexit-related issues.

"The NI Protocol has ensured that movement of goods north/south has continued unhindered in 2021 and this gave us the confidence to further invest in the Republic of Ireland market.

"Challenges on moving goods from GB to NI, however, remain and it is hoped that the current dialogue between the UK and EU will deliver workable solutions.”