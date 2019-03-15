Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 15 March 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New scheme aims to put Donegal farmers in clover

Henry O'Donnell stands in one of the craters on a road leading to his farm, caused by the massive flood waters on the hills around Inishowen. (North West Newspix)
Henry O'Donnell stands in one of the craters on a road leading to his farm, caused by the massive flood waters on the hills around Inishowen. (North West Newspix)
Declan O'Brien

Declan O'Brien

Hardy cattle, broadleaf trees and plenty of clover could prove a winning combination for farmers and the environment in north Donegal, say the backers of a new initiative in the county.

The Inishowen Uplands Project is a €1m programme funded over four years by the European Innovation Partnership (EIP) and the Department of Agriculture.

Launched last weekend in Carndonagh, the project will eventually involve around 20 farmers adopting a menu of management practices designed to increase farm incomes while tackling specific local challenges such as flooding.

"The key objective for the project from the outset was that it had to drive farm income," said Henry O'Donnell, project manager.

A small group of local farmers, including Mr O'Donnell and John McGilloway, a specialist in rural development, were the architects of the successful EIP application for Inishowen.

The project is based on designing a whole-farm approach to landscape management in the north Donegal peninsula.

"Managing uplands just can't be done in isolation," Mr O'Donnell pointed out.

There are three main planks to the initiative. These involve the introduction of cattle onto the upland areas of Inishowen; the adoption of agroforestry by the farmers involved; and the use of clover on the lowland grazing and silage ground.

Also Read

These measures will be supported by a spatial mapping of the farms involved, and the peninsula generally, to establish rainfall patterns and ground water flows - particularly off the uplands region.

Flash floods in August 2017 resulted in the significant damage to roads, bridges, houses and farmland in Inishowen.

Identifying land management practices that mitigate this flood threat is one of the primary goals of the project.

In a very visible change to existing farming practices, the project will encourage participating farmers to reintroduce breeds such as Galloway, Highland or Angus onto the hills to complement their sheep farming operations.

"Grazing light, hardy cattle on the uplands improves the bio-diversity and composition of hill swards for all livestock," Mr McGilloway explained.

Agroforestry, the practice of combining forestry and agriculture, will also be a key component of the project. In Inishowen this will involve planting suitable broadleaf trees at pre-defined locations.

Shelter belts

In addition, the planting of hedgerows and coppicing of existing hedging will be a required action for farmers.

"These hedgerows create biodiversity corridors, as well as providing shelter belts, which have been shown to improve daily liveweight gain in livestock," Mr McGilloway said.

The tree cover and hedgerows offer further benefits such as extending the grazing season by drying soils, capturing nutrient run-off into water courses, and mitigating flood risks through water infiltration.

Meanwhile, the use of clover on grazing ground and silage fields will reduce fertiliser requirements, Mr O'Donnell explained, with all the attendant climate change and water quality benefits.

It is envisaged that participation in the project will be worth in excess of €4,000/year to farmers. However, Mr O'Donnell insisted that only committed farmers will be considered.

"We need farmers who are committed to the project and will really engage and buy into it," he said.

"Their attitude will have to be right to get results."

Indo Farming

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Anaerobic digester

Make digesters a priorty says climate report
FILE PHOTO: A farmer checks the teeth of some Jacobs sheep at the annual Maam Cross fair in the Connemara region of Maam Cross in Galway, Ireland, October 30, 2018. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

EU auditors raise concerns over supervision of organic imports and...

Concerns over moves to cut TB outbreak compensation for farmers who don't...
Britain will slash tariffs on a range of imports from outside the EU if MPs vote to leave without a deal (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Explainer: Why the UK's no-deal tariffs could be 'devastating' for Irish farmers
ICMSA deputy president Lorcan McCabe

Calves backlog rises as weather hits the trade
Live shipping exports

Capacity for 1,200 extra animals a week secured for Irish calf exporters in...

Agri inputs rise by 5pc in January 2019


Top Stories

Ciaran Collins, Teagasc tillage specialist

Farmers opt out of beans after 2018 'disaster'
European Commissioner Phil Hogan. Photo: Reuters

Officials in Brussels to discuss 'potential bailouts' for agri-food sector

Urgent action needed to curb dog attacks on sheep warn farm leaders
Consent: Fianna Fáil’s Éamon Ó Cuív has called on the IFA to stop collecting levies unless farmers have given their permission. Picture: Oisin McHugh

Commission to quiz IFA over data sharing of farmers who opt out of paying levy
Robin Talbot pictured on the family farm in Ballacolla, Co Laois is a lifelong suckler farmer. Photo: Alf Harvey

Robin Talbot: We had to about turn after turning out the calves
Farm equipment and grain storage belonging to farmer Austin Rincker sit outside in Moweaqua, Illinois, U.S., March 6, 2019. Rincker will farm approximately 2500 acres in the upcoming season, split evenly between corn and soybeans. Picture taken March 6, 2019. REUTERS/Daniel Acker

Why US growers are betting the farm on soybeans amid China trade war
Pictured from left is, Emily Walsh, Aoibhinn Leahy, Jane McNamara, Susan O'Neill and Aishling O'Neill from Laurel Hill secondary school in Limerick City who were announced as winners of the 2019 Certified Irish Angus Beef Schools Competition created by Irish Angus Producer Group, ABP and Kepak.

City school takes the overall prize in national calf-rearing competition