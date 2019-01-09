Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 9 January 2019

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New rules could force older marts to shut down

Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt
Cashel Mart manager Alison de Vere Hunt
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

New mart regulations introduced this week will increase pressure on marts already struggling to cope with rising insurance costs and red tape, industry sources have warned.

The new Department of Agriculture rules, which came in to force on January 1, include a ban of sales of calves under 10 days and a ban on the use of sticks on calves under 42 days.

Marts must also ensure that isolation pens are in place for injured or sick animals, and have disinfection points.

Cashel Mart manager Alison De Vere Hunt told the Farming Independent: "Older marts won't be able to afford to make the changes that are needed to meet the standard. This year will be a real test for the industry."

Kilkenny Mart auctioneer George Candler said rising insurance costs coupled with the new rules mean some marts could close.

"Insurance costs are a real problem, a big expense that many marts can't afford. Premiums are five-figure sums in some cases. Some marts will have to question if the mart is viable and that they are not just working for the insurance company," he said.

However, ICOS livestock services executive Ray Doyle said the new regulations would be manageable for marts.

"This is only bringing 50 year-old regulations into the 21st century," he said.

Also Read

"I wouldn't foresee that the regulation will lead to closures - what I do foresee leading to the closure of marts in the not too distant future is the unsustainable insurance rates those marts are being forced to pay."

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Bord Bia CEO, Tara McCarthy with Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed at the launch of Bord Bia’s Export Performance and Prospects 2018-2019.

Value of Irish food and drink exports falls in 2018 as dependence on UK...
The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) believes it should not be charged with implementation of the legislation.

Government must decide on regulator for supermarkets to enforce new...
(Lauren Hurley/PA)

Allowing hormone-treated beef into the UK could turn British shoppers off meat...
Ursula Gormley, operations manager Cormactagging, with a pedigree Holstein Friesian calf. Photo: Ray Ryan.

Cormac Tagging doubles revenue after securing State contract
Global wheat production is estimated to be down by 5pc

Scientists fix photosynthesis ‘glitch’ in plants and boost crop growth...
Mr Kipling cakes firm Premier Foods has revealed it is to start stockpiling ingredients ahead of Brexit amid fears over gridlock at ports if the UK crashes out without a deal.

Brexit food stockpiling taking up most of UK's cold storage space
(stock photo)

New laws clear way for launch of low-cost loan scheme for farmers


Top Stories

After the blizzards, the deluges and the drought of 2018, how bad might Brexit be by comparison?

Factories can pick and choose from abundance of bulls

2018 weather cost dairy farmers 6c/L - how to get your farm finances ready for...
FBD advisor Ciaran Roche speaking to farmers at the Tegasc farm safety event in Flynn Machinery, Mullingar. Photo: Damien Eagers

New peer-to-peer farm safety initiative to be rolled out in 2019
Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service picture of the rescue of three cows who had fallen into a slurry tank at a farm oustide Dromore, Co Down.

2 simple ways to check if your slats have signs of cracks or faults
Two of the sheep killed in the dog attack

Farmer appeals to dog owners after vicious sheep kill
Livestock on the Dungarvan farm of Gillian and Neil O'Sullivan. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Feeding cows seaweed 'will not help in tackling global warming'

'On many farms, wormers are failing to control worms effectively'