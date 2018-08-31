New online energy decision tool can save farmers €1,800

A new online decision support tool estimates that farmers can save up to €1,800 per year by alerting their energy management strategies and using energy efficient technology on farm.

A new online decision support tool estimates that farmers can save up to €1,800 per year by alerting their energy management strategies and using energy efficient technology on farm.

The Dairy Energy Decision Support Tool (DEDST) was developed by Teagasc Walsh fellow Michael Breen, CIT PhD student Philip Shine, Teagasc research officer John Upton and CIT lecturer Michael Murphy, with the support of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Mr Breen told the Farming Independent they developed the tool as it is difficult to give farmers one-size-fits-all recommendations when it comes to advising them on how to save energy.

"It can be difficult to give a set of generalised recommendations to farmers around energy efficiency because every farm is different when it comes to herd size, infrastructure specification, farmer age, eligibility for grant aid and availability of grant aid," said Mr Breen.

He added that while the average cost of electricity on Irish dairy farms is €5 per 1,000 litres of milk produced, he said the fact that there is a large variation in the figure shows there is potential for farmers to make energy savings.

"The main drivers of electricity consumption on dairy farms are milk cooling (31pc), milking machine (20pc) and water heating (23pc), but there is a huge variation in this figure," he said.

"It can range from €2.60 to €8.70 per 1,000 litres produced. These figures suggest there is potential for farmers to reduce their electricity usage by making changes to how they produce milk."

Teagasc estimates that the average farm could save €1,800 through altered strategies. According to Mr Breen, the DEDST tool is very user friendly and he hopes to see more farmers and Government organisations take advantage of it.