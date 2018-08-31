Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 31 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

New online energy decision tool can save farmers €1,800

'There is potential for farmers to reduce their electricity usage by making changes to how they produce milk'
'There is potential for farmers to reduce their electricity usage by making changes to how they produce milk'
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

A new online decision support tool estimates that farmers can save up to €1,800 per year by alerting their energy management strategies and using energy efficient technology on farm.

The Dairy Energy Decision Support Tool (DEDST) was developed by Teagasc Walsh fellow Michael Breen, CIT PhD student Philip Shine, Teagasc research officer John Upton and CIT lecturer Michael Murphy, with the support of the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Mr Breen told the Farming Independent they developed the tool as it is difficult to give farmers one-size-fits-all recommendations when it comes to advising them on how to save energy.

"It can be difficult to give a set of generalised recommendations to farmers around energy efficiency because every farm is different when it comes to herd size, infrastructure specification, farmer age, eligibility for grant aid and availability of grant aid," said Mr Breen.

He added that while the average cost of electricity on Irish dairy farms is €5 per 1,000 litres of milk produced, he said the fact that there is a large variation in the figure shows there is potential for farmers to make energy savings.

"The main drivers of electricity consumption on dairy farms are milk cooling (31pc), milking machine (20pc) and water heating (23pc), but there is a huge variation in this figure," he said.

"It can range from €2.60 to €8.70 per 1,000 litres produced. These figures suggest there is potential for farmers to reduce their electricity usage by making changes to how they produce milk."

Teagasc estimates that the average farm could save €1,800 through altered strategies. According to Mr Breen, the DEDST tool is very user friendly and he hopes to see more farmers and Government organisations take advantage of it.

Also Read

"It is an interactive and easy-to-use tool aimed at farmers, farm managers and farm advisors," he said.

"It provides information to the user regarding key decisions that determine the energy efficiency and cost effectiveness of the milk production process, such as investment in certain technologies and changes in farm management practices. It can also be used to support Government bodies in forming new policy relating to provision of grant aid for energy-efficient and renewable energy technologies."

The tool went live in February and was visited for more than 25 hours during the month of June, showing the level of interest among farmers in energy efficiency.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Agri-Business

Larry Goodman

Goodman's ABP to invest £17m in Scotland

Dairy in the driving seat: What are the defining long-term trends in Irish...
The ICSA president Patrick Kent

New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

Glanbia appoints new Group Chairman to replace Henry Corbally
Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Creed warns of trade war impacts on Irish exports
British Environment Secretary Michael Gove Photo: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

Processors alarmed by British plan to ban live exports
The $62.5 billion deal that will create by far the largest seeds and pesticides maker. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo

Bayer wins US nod for Monsanto deal to create agriculture giant


Top Stories

Backlit cattle grazing in a field at sunset.

No light at end of tunnel as dark arts keep lid on beef prices
Farm safety is an issue

Ann Fitzgerald: Farmers could help each other to avoid tragic accidents
The lands have extensive road frontage.

'Good summer grass farm' guided at €6,000/ac
John Morahan, Kilmaine with the Cormac cup winner of the champion Mule hoggets of the show at Ballinrobe Mart. Photo: Ray Ryan

Big numbers but prices down at Mayo Mule sale
Costs of milk production have increased significantly this year

Milk production takes hit due to drought

Farmers call for probe into fertiliser 'cartel' after price hike
John Fagan on his farm in Gartlandstown, Co. Westmeath.

John Fagan: Compensate or face farmer exodus from sheep sector