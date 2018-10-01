A new National Mediation Service has been launched for those in the farming and agri-susinesses sectors.

New mediation service established by IFA and auctioneers to resolve land disputes

The service will see the Mediators' Institute of Ireland (MII) partner with Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) and the IFA.

The service that will offer mediation for disputes in agriculture contexts so that parties can benefit from a safe, confidential and collaborative process provided by trained and highly skilled mediators who are accredited by the MII.

President of the MII Sabine Walsh, said the MII was delighted to partner with IPAV and the IFA in providing this new service.

MII has been promoting mediation in the agriculture sector over recent years and has a list of accredited mediators who have knowledge and experience in the Farming and Agribusiness sector.

Ms Walsh was speaking at the recent launch at the Institute of Professional Auctioneers and Valuers (IPAV) of the new service.

IPAV endorses the Mediation Service in conjunction with the Irish Farmers Association and the MII, which can be activated by IFA members in the event of a dispute.

The service can be activated either through an IPAV Member or directly through the “Find a mediator” search facility on the MII Website at www.themii.ie or via referrals from solicitors, accountants or agri-consultants.