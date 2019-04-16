Farm Ireland
New Irish beef plant gets seal of approval to export to China

This announcement follows on from the beef market opening in 2018 and the six Irish beef plants that had already been approved for export.
Claire Fox

Claire Fox

A further Irish beef plant has now been approved by the Chinese authorities and listed by GACC, the Chinese General Administration of Customs, the Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed has announced.

The Minister said that the approval will mean that there are 12 Irish plants able to export to China- seven beef plants and five pigmeat plants.

This announcement follows on from the beef market opening in 2018 and the six Irish beef plants that had already been approved for export. It comes in advance of the Ministerial Trade Mission to China in May. 

"The geographic spread of these plants, with knock on benefits to our farmers all across the country, is also notable. My focus is now on getting additional beef plants approved and I will also try to progress sheepmeat access to China as part of the Trade Mission there next month.

The Minister said that the announcement is a testament to my Department’s work in pursuing market access through technical, diplomatic and political channels. Increasing market opportunities for our exporters is a key component of the Food Wise 2025 strategy and our response to Brexit.”

This news follows the Department of Agriculture's announcement that it has agreed three updated health certificates with Egyptian authorities for live exports.

In January this year, Minister of State at the Department of Trade, Pat Breen discussed the issue of animal health certificates with the Egyptian Deputy Minister for Agriculture.

At the meeting, the Egyptian authorities indicated a willingness to consider amending existing health certificates and putting a new certificate for breeding stock in place.

The Department of Agriculture's Chief Veterinary Officer wrote to his counterpart on January 18 with three proposed health certificates for the export of fattening, slaughter and breeding cattle with the aim of re-establishing live exports as soon as might be possible.

It has now confirmed that the updated health certs have been agreed.

Online Editors

