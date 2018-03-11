New hi-tech Brexit plan does not cover agriculture and cannot avoid 'reality of a return to a hard border'

FarmIreland.ie

People crossing the Border would have to register in advance to avoid checks and delays after Brexit under a hugely controversial plan being considered British officials. Anyone without "fast-track movement" clearance would have to use approved crossing points or would be "considered to have entered the state irregularly", the study suggests.

