New figures show staggering scale of Irish agri-food sector's dependence on UK market

Documents contained in the UK government's sectoral analyses, prepared in advance of the country's departure from the EU and published ahead of Christmas, highlight some important statistics about the close nature of the relationship between the UK and Ireland.

The most staggering is the scale of our agri-food sector's dependence on the UK market.

Just over 43pc of our agri-food products went to the UK in 2015. This has been well flagged, but the figure is considerably out of kilter with other countries. After Ireland, the state with the greatest dependence on the UK market is the Netherlands, with 10.3pc of its agri-food products exported, followed by Denmark, France and Belgium, all of which are around the 9pc mark.

Northern Ireland is also the most heavily dependent geographic region in the UK on food and drink manufacturing. The percentage of geographical gross value added (GVA) for food and drink manufacturing is the highest in the North at 5pc, compared with 3pc in Scotland, 2pc in Wales and 1pc in the south east of England.