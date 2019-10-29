New farm retirement scheme a non-runner, says Department boss

The popular scheme - suspended in 2008 due to budgetary constraints - saw farmers who retired early eligible for a pension of up to €15,000 a year to a maximum of 10 years.

There have been numerous calls for the reinstatement of the scheme in the years since its suspension to address the significant demographic issues facing Irish farming.

However, the general secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Brendan Gleeson said an economic evaluation of the scheme concluded that there was "a fair bit of dead weight in it".

"We were funding people who were on the cusp of retiring anyway," he said.

"One of the issues is that the scheme was designed to encourage farmers over 55 to retire. However, the demographic issue in farming is not about 55-year-olds. It's about those much older."

Another issue with the scheme was that once farmers got to 66, the payment under the retirement scheme had to be subtracted from the old-age pension

Mr Gleeson told members of the Public Accounts Committee that there is a great reluctance among older farmers to pass their land down to younger generations.

"That is something we have to reflect on in the context of the next CAP. In doing so, we will have to reflect on the outcome of our previous study, which showed that paying people for something that was going to happen anyway wasn't that effective," he said..

However, speaking at the recent IFA hustings in Cork, deputy president candidate Thomas Cooney said that he would be pushing for the re-introduction of an early retirement scheme if elected.

"I might not be farming only for the early retirement scheme, as there wouldn't have been enough income to keep us both going at the time," Mr Cooney told farmers.

"There has to be an incentive for the older farmer to retire; whether that's tax incentives, there needs to be something similar to the old early retirement scheme. I will be pushing for a scheme or something similar."

