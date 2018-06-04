New CAP package must take account of incomes divide: ICSA

ICSA president Patrick Kent has said the static income figures for drystock farmers demonstrate where CAP supports need to be directed.

"The differential between the different farming systems is growing. Comparing like with like, the average per hectare income from dairying at €1,530 is 4.75 times higher than sheep farming at €322 and 4.2 times higher than cattle rearing at €364.

"Beef finishing systems are slightly better at €451 per hectare. So the post-2020 CAP is going to have to address this huge inequality and more supports - both Pillar 1 and Pillar 2 - must be directed at low-income sectors," said Mr Kent.