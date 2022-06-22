New boss of Meat Industry Ireland signals potential to further scale up activity

Joe Ryan is to take over the leadership of Meat Industry Ireland. He succeeds Cormac Healy, who joins Drinks Ireland as its new Director later this month.

Speaking on his appointment, Mr. Ryan said: “I am extremely excited to lead MII in what is a period of huge opportunities for the industry, despite emerging economic challenges.

“The meat sector in Ireland, from farm through to processing and export, is one of the most important indigenous industries in the national economy, supporting in excess of 120,000 individual farmers and generating total sales of more than €4.5bn. Rurally located meat processing plants act as a key economic contributor by providing direct employment in many Irish towns with additional supplementary jobs generated in distribution, transport and services.

“Within the Irish meat sector, the potential exists to further scale up activity and capacity to grow export value delivering new revenues and jobs through value added processing in a sustainable manner.”

Joe joined Meat Industry Ireland in 2014, having previously held roles in the agri-food sector for SouthWestern, North Cork Co-Operative and Permanent TSB’s Agri-Finance division. He holds a Bachelor of Agricultural Science from University College Dublin, as well as an MBA from UCD Smurfit Business School.

Joe currently represents MII on several national and European committees to progress market access and export opportunities for Irish meat.