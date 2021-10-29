New agri-sector work permits ‘positive... but not enough’, warn farmers

Hundreds of new agri-sector employment permits for workers from outside the European Economic Area (EEA) have been described by farmers as “positive… but not enough”.

Due to unprecedented pandemic-driven labour challenges, the Government has announced new non-EEA employment permit quotas for 1,000 horticulture operatives, 500 meat de-boners, 1,500 meat processing operatives and 100 dairy farm assistants.

Reacting to the intervention from Minister of State for Business and Employment Damien English, IFA president Tim Cullinan said “it is positive to see some progress on this urgent issue”.

“IFA has lobbied continuously on this matter for months. There's an increasing demand for a skilled workforce on Irish farms, which is not satisfied within the EU. The dairy, horticulture, pig and poultry sectors have all been seriously impacted due to an insufficient supply of workers.”

IFA dairy chairman Stephen Arthur said the new dairy permits “are not enough”.

“We lobbied the Department for 500 permits. This is a positive first step upon which we can build, but the minister will need to approve more for the busy spring season.”

Paul Brophy IFA horticulture chairman said: "The new general employment permit quota for 1,000 horticultural operatives is long overdue and critical for the sector.

“The availability of skilled workers remains the number one constraint for the sustainable expansion of the sector. The additional permits should help to alleviate the considerable immediate shortfall. However, the seasonal permit scheme needs to be in place before next spring.

"We urgently need clarity on the timeframe for the approval of these permits. As it stands, there are considerable backlogs for the renewal of work permits. The approval of permits must be streamlined and straightforward.

"We cannot be in a situation where crops are not harvested for Christmas because of staff shortages,” he said.

IFA pigs chairman Roy Gallie said the permits for butchers and general meat processing operatives should alleviate the current processing logjam.

“It is, however, hugely disappointing that pig farm operatives were not included in this announcement,” he said.

While IFA poultry chairman Andy Boylan said: “I am disappointed yet again that the poultry sector has been excluded. There is an increased demand for experienced poultry workers, which has not been addressed. The Department must release a quota of 100 workers for the sector urgently.”

Risk

Despite initiatives to attract and retain staff in the agri-food sector prior to the reopening of international travel, Minister English said the number of unfilled vacancies “continues to increase” posing an attendant risk to supply chains and harvests.

Ireland is an outlier in Europe in not having a seasonal employment permit and although legislation is proceeding to rectify this situation, the minister says the new quotas “will assist the sector”.

“The agri-food sector shows evidence of significant challenges, notably in meat processing and horticulture. We have responded to address that immediate need with additional permit quotas; 1,000 for horticulture operatives, 500 for meat de-boners, 1,500 for meat processing operatives and 100 for dairy farm operatives.

“I am aware that challenges exist in finding sufficient labour for many operating in agri-food and agriculture. The quotas issued will be subject to a review of labour attraction and retention in the sector and should evidence based cases be made to my Department for further changes, they will be examined and acted upon appropriately.

“In addition, the equine sector has indicated a long-standing need for work riders, an occupation with niche requirements which are especially difficult to source. As of today, a quota of 100 general employment permits will be made available for work riders,” said the minister.