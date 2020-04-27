'Name and shame': House clean-ups and renovations during lockdown driving surge in illegal dumping

Farmers and country councils are reporting a surge in illegal dumping as home renovations and clean-ups continue amid Covid-19 restrictions.

It has also been suggested that as many people can no longer bring their waste to dispose of at their workplace or bring it to a shared bin at their parent's house some have restored dumping it illegally.

Ian Davis, manager of the Wicklow PURE (Protecting Uplands and Rural Environments) Project, said: "We've seen an increase in the 'man in the van' approach.

"This is where people who are doing house clean-ups or renovations are approached by someone who offers to take their rubbish away very cheaply. There's no way it ends up in a landfill, it just ends up dumped in the mountains.

Expand Close Ian Davis of the PURE Project in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains. Picture by Mark Condren / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Ian Davis of the PURE Project in the Dublin/Wicklow mountains. Picture by Mark Condren

Removed

"We've removed 20 tonnes from the Wicklow-Dublin Uplands, around 2½ to three tonnes a day since April 2. That's twice as much as normal.

"If we were to employ a contractor to do our work it would cost €150,000 a year to clean up."

Environment Minister Richard Bruton recently announced that €1m of funds from the Anti Dumping Initiative will be ring-fenced to support efforts to tackle the Covid-related increase.

Waste removal and the installation of CCTV will be among the activities supported.

He said he was extremely concerned with reports of an increase in illegal dumping during the Covid crisis.

"Illegal dumping is committed by a minority but is a scourge on local communities," the Minister said.

Paul O'Brien, IFA Environment & Rural Affairs Chairman said while the funding important farm families and rural communities are asking, what's this €1m being used for and how will it lead to catching the serial dumpers who are a blight on the countryside?

"It's time Government got tough on these litter louts and asked hard questions of local authorities and the WERLAs who have enforcement and prosecution powers when it comes to tackling illegal dumping".

It wants details of those who receive on-the spot fines on more than two occasions must be published on local authority websites and has called for current waste management laws must be changed to ensure that reckless dumpers are pursued by local authorities and enforcement agencies, not the farmers on whose land is dumped upon.

Louth is among the worst affected counties with the County Council reporting that illegal dumping has increased by a massive 25pc in recent weeks, one Omeath resident is doing her bit to keep the countryside tidy.

Helen Leneghan was so disgusted at the amount of rubbish she sees on the country roads as she goes for her walks around Omeath that she decided to do something about it. Over the course of a week, as she walked near her home, she took collected the rubbish she found strewn on the roadside.

She ended up with three large containers of cans and dozens of glass bottles which she intends recycling, as well as three big black bin bags of rubbish which can't be recycled.

`Our countryside litter is a disgrace ... I walk every day on the country roads around Omeath and this is what I collected on the roadside over the past 7 days with black bin bags.'

`I'd love to use this to raise awareness,' she told The Argus.

If people who are out walking could they just bring a bag with them and collect any litter they see along the way. Every little bit helps. And it might raise awareness to the thoughtless litterers too.'

Meanwhile, in Sligo, a local councillor has also criticised the amount of illegal dumping that has been taking place recently throughout the county.

Fine Gael Cllr Thomas Walsh said he has brought it to the attention of the Litter Warden and Sligo County Council.

"This behaviour is unacceptable and what is more worrying is the increase in dumping and tipping I have seen over the past 6 weeks.

"This is my seventh time to contact the Environmental Section in Sligo County Council over the past 6 weeks. We must stamp this behaviour out and I would encourage anyone who sees someone acting suspiciously in an area or has evidence of fly-tipping to contact the Gardaí or the Local Authority."

Indo Farming