‘My jaw hit the floor. I thought, we just can’t sustain this,’ says butcher on skyrocketing costs of doing business

A business owner in Dublin has said she cannot afford to hire new staff due to the sharp increase in the cost of energy and other bills.

Sarah Kelly owns The Village Butcher in Ranelagh with her husband Michael Madden. The family-run business has been in operation for 10 years.

Ms Kelly had been paying 17c per unit and decided to contact various energy suppliers before her renewal date. She received a quote of 54c and said she was “flabbergasted” to learn the unit cost had trebled in price.

“I emailed all the usual companies, four or five of them, and the first email that came back was from Electric Ireland and they quoted me 54c per unit.

“My last bill was like €1,800 so allowing for the levies and bits and pieces, I was using roughly about 1,000 units, and if I applied that to this 54c, it was bringing us up to €5,500.”

Ms Kelly eventually received a quote of 33.5c from a different supplier, which is still double the original price.

She said the costs of running the business were increasing across the board.

“I just couldn’t believe it. I knew there was going to be an increase. I was expecting maybe 25c, but I couldn’t believe it when the bills started coming in.

“My jaw hit the floor I just thought, ‘Oh my god, what are we going to do here? That’s not sustainable’.

“We’ve already had constant price increases, really from mid-February.”

Citing the rising cost of feed and fertiliser for farmers, she said the business had seen increases in the price of nearly everything they need.

“We had the packaging price increase and then the raw materials – obviously there were issues with Covid and China being in lockdown. And of course, the war in Ukraine, so it’s just been constant.”

Ms Kelly said businesses are now left with no other option but to increase prices in order to pay their bills.

She said one supplier has increased the price of a product by 50c and that she will “take that hit” as she refuses to ask her customers to pay more.

“You’re looking at increasing your prices to your customers yet again but there’s a ceiling to what you can ask people to pay for.

“I’m now looking at fillet steaks and we got a text from the farmer we buy off and he said he was in the mart on Saturday and yet again prices are way up for cattle.

“So I would say you’re looking at fillet steak maybe hitting €70 a kilo this summer and it was €45 last summer.

“Even the cheaper cuts. Everything’s gone up €2 or €3 per kilo. So, you’re looking at your food bill being 40pc dearer than it was last year and now your electricity bill is 40pc or 50pc dearer.”

Ms Kelly said the increased cost of living will put many people out of business and “stunt growth”.

“We had planned to hire another staff member this summer but that’s gone out the window now.

“Everyone here works so hard. We have a great team, but this is very tough work. You’re on your feet all day, it’s very fast paced. The average week here is 45 hours: that’s your minimum hours, but it would be nothing to do 50 plus hours here.

“So, [the staff] deserve to be paid well and looked after but it’s just squeezing us every way.”

Ms Kelly said she and her husband are doing everything they can to stay in business. “We do all we can not to go bust, but that means working seven days a week and you’re pushing yourself into ill health.

“It’s tough,” she said.

“For myself and Michael, we lost the business in the recession, and we had massive debts and we came back from that by just sheer hard work, working 70-80 hours a week to rebuild the business. And I just feel, ‘Oh my god, I can’t believe we’re under pressure again.’

“You just feel, like, does it ever get any easier?”

In a statement issued to the Irish Independent, Electric Ireland said: “Electric Ireland communicated with all of its business customers on April 1, 2022, to inform of a price increase across all SME Standard Variable Tariff customers.

“The increases are as a result of the continued rises in wholesale energy costs.

“The increase depends on the individual business customer usage patterns.”

