Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.2°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Mundy Hayes to step down as Kerry Co-Op chairman

Outgoing Kerry Co-Op Chairman Mundy Hayes Expand

Close

Outgoing Kerry Co-Op Chairman Mundy Hayes

Outgoing Kerry Co-Op Chairman Mundy Hayes

Outgoing Kerry Co-Op Chairman Mundy Hayes

Simon Brouder

MUNDY Hayes has announced he is to step down as chairman of Kerry Co-Op next month.

Mr Hayes, who has headed the Co-Op since 2016, will step down as Chairman of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries at its December board meeting though he will remain a director for the next 12 months.

Most Watched

Privacy