Mundy Hayes to step down as Kerry Co-Op chairman

MUNDY Hayes has announced he is to step down as chairman of Kerry Co-Op next month.

Mr Hayes, who has headed the Co-Op since 2016, will step down as Chairman of Kerry Co-Operative Creameries at its December board meeting though he will remain a director for the next 12 months.

The Kilflynn based Dairy farmer oversaw the introduction of Kerry Co-Op’s Kerry Group Share Redemption Scheme in 2019. To date over 7,000 applications have been processed under the scheme releasing a value of more than €400 million.

My Hayes said he is committed to working with both the Executive and his successor to ensure a seamless transition.

“I am happy that it is the right decision for both the Co-Op and me personally at this time. After five years at the helm, leading the Board of the Co-Op in what has been a hugely challenging period, I feel now is the right and appropriate time for change and a fresh perspective,” he said.

“While the role has been challenging and demanding, it has equally been an enriching one. Working with my Board colleagues and our CEO, our sole focus has been to deliver for our milk suppliers and shareholders, and this I am proud to say has consistently been the case under my tenure as Chairman”.

"It has been a huge privilege to lead this fine organisation. I will remain an active Director of the Board for the coming 12 months and will be available to ensure a smooth transition. I wish the Co-Op, my Board colleagues, our CEO and my successor the very best for the future,” said Mr Hayes.