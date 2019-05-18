Mourinho set for transfer to Scotland after auction sale

Leading the interest was a Scottish breeder, who paid €11,000 for the star-studded Co Limerick-bred bull, Sliabh Felim Mourinho, the reserve Senior Champion of the show earlier in the day.

The sale topper was bred and exhibited by Sean Ryan (Luke), Ait Mathuna, Dromsally, Cappamore, Co Limerick, and a close second to the Senior Champion Bull in the opening class for the older bulls. He maintained his ranking in the subsequent judging of the championship, being awarded the Reserve Champion rosette.

It was an outstanding success for the Co Limerick breeder whose brother, Dr Ger Ryan, is head of the South Eastern Cattle Breeding Society at Dovea, Thurles, and father, Paddy Ryan is the best known agricultural show secretary in the country, having completed more than half a century at the helm of the annual agricultural show at Cappamore in east Limerick.

The August 2017-born Sliabh Felim Mourinho comes with a star-laden record. He is five star for both Terminal and Replacement Indexes, carcass weight and carcass confirmation, within the breed and across all breeds.

Bred from the herd dam, Sliabh Felim Jenny, and by the sire, Caprico Eravelle, he has a euro value of €168 for replacement and comes with a calving difficulty at 6.1pc.

There was a lot of interest in the bull once he entered the sales ring and auctioneer George Candler handled a flurry of bids before bringing the hammer down at €11,000 to a round of applause.

Show judge Larry Crilly, well known and successful breeder and exhibitor from his Shanhill Herd of Limousin in Co Armagh, tapped forward Coraghy Monkeytricks ET for the Senior Championship.