More than 50 meat employers face sick pay claims in safety protocol row

More than 50 meat plant employers face immediate claims for sick pay after refusing to strike a deal on an industry-wide scheme.

Kildare Chilling and Kepak are among those facing claims after Siptu clashed with Meat Industry Ireland over standardised terms at a meeting yesterday.

The union will demand schemes offering three months' full pay and three months on half pay.

It has also emerged that a Dawn Meats plant in Kilkenny, where there have been almost 30 positive cases, is still open for business. Dawn Meats has refused to comment on whether there were positive cases but Siptu manufacturing division organiser, Greg Ennis, said he was aware of a significant cluster there.

"There was no agreement on sick leave," he said following yesterday's meeting with Meat Industry Ireland.

"We welcome Dawn Meats ensuring there will be no loss of earnings due to the current cluster, but we want this standardised across the industry."

Employers are not legally obliged to offer sick pay. Mr Ennis claims a lack of schemes in the industry is causing workers who may have the virus to show up for work. He said the State's enhanced illness benefit of €350 a week is not enough to compensate workers on €10.50 an hour for a 40-day week, who may also get a bonus.

Meat Industry Ireland (MII) and Siptu agreed a 'Covid-19 protocol on staff safety and business continuity' yesterday.

MII director Cormac Healy said it "will provide reassurance that the industry is 100pc committed to taking all appropriate steps to mitigate the risk posed by Covid-19."

The protocol commits to serial testing, temperature tests, and mandatory PPE. Farmers and hauliers are not permitted on site. It said employers arranging transport or accommodation should ­provide guidance to staff.

Employer and worker forums are to be set up to ensure compliance with the measures and information on the protocol made available in the national languages of all workers employed in the industry.

It said serial test results should be returned within 24 hours to be effective.

Serial testing halted last week due to a rise in public demand for tests, but resumed on Monday.

Yesterday's meeting came after accusations by Sinn Féin deputy leader Pearse Doherty in the Dáil that meat barons were "playing with lives".

He said a plant in Cork stayed open despite having 226 positive cases last July.

Meat Industry Ireland said in a statement that the HSE serial testing programme at meat processing facilities points to a low level of incidence of the virus.

The statement said the latest information from the HSE on the testing regime is that the positivity rate is 0.3pc.

"This demonstrates that the comprehensive protocols and mitigation measures in place in processing facilities across the country are working," it said. "No other industrial work setting has had such a comprehensive screening test programme in place."

