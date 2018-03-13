Farm Ireland
Minister Creed to focus on UK market for St Patrick's Day trip

Minister for Agriculture, Food and The Marine, Michael Creed. Photo: Colin O'Riordan
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine Michael Creed will travel to the UK as part of the annual series of Irish Government engagements to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Speaking in advance, Minister Creed stressed the significance of the itinerary against the backdrop of Brexit that the St Patrick’s Day festival, now celebrated globally, offers a unique opportunity for the Irish Government to put its best foot forward for the country in promoting trade and fostering business relationships against an overall backdrop of celebrating our diaspora and their achievements all over the world.

This year, in the context of an impending Brexit, his itinerary takes on an important added dimension and said that his political meetings and trade promotion events will be marked by the Government’s firm intention to secure and strengthen our market in the UK for Irish agri-food products.

The Minister will meet with Chief Executive Officers of major buyers of Irish food and drink in the UK, and will also include a meeting with the UK Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs Michael Gove.

Creed will also, along with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, accompany this year’s Parade Grand Marshalls, Gloria Hunniford and Imelda Staunton, in leading the St Patrick’s Day Parade to Trafalgar Square.

Minister Creed’s programme includes attendance at the launch of an Embassy and Transport for London partnership to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day on the London Underground; meetings with Irish business and professional networks; engagement with the Irish arts community; attendance as guest of honour at the London St. Patrick’s Festival Ball; leading the London St. Patrick’s Day Parade and addressing the St. Patrick’s Festival in Trafalgar Square celebration.

Online Editors

