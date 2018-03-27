Minister Creed appoints two new Directors to Board of Coillte

The appointees are Eamon King and Gerard Gray and both have been appointed for a five year period effective from 26 February 2018. The appointments were made following a competitive process managed by the PAS (Public Appointments Service)

Making the announcement, the Minister commented, “I am pleased to appoint Eamon King and Gerard Gray to the Board of Coillte. Both appointees have a wealth of knowledge and experience which I am sure will enhance the skill set of the Board and will contribute to the leadership, development and strategic direction of the company.”

The Minister also added, “Coillte has engaged in a significant restructuring programme over the last number of years and I am sure that the Board will continue its work to ensure that the company is able to continue its strong performance of recent years”.