Minister Creed appoints two new Directors to Board of Coillte
The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine, Michael Creed T.D., has announced the appointment of two new Directors to the Board of Coillte.
The appointees are Eamon King and Gerard Gray and both have been appointed for a five year period effective from 26 February 2018. The appointments were made following a competitive process managed by the PAS (Public Appointments Service)
Making the announcement, the Minister commented, “I am pleased to appoint Eamon King and Gerard Gray to the Board of Coillte. Both appointees have a wealth of knowledge and experience which I am sure will enhance the skill set of the Board and will contribute to the leadership, development and strategic direction of the company.”
The Minister also added, “Coillte has engaged in a significant restructuring programme over the last number of years and I am sure that the Board will continue its work to ensure that the company is able to continue its strong performance of recent years”.
Gerry Gray was born in Armagh. He is a graduate of Liverpool University and a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accounts. Gerry has more than 40 years experience of working in blue chip multinational organisations in senior financial and strategic positions mainly at Board level. He has travelled extensively and has lived and worked in the UK, USA and Hong Kong. Now retired, Gerry sits on several public sector Boards and is currently Chairman of a large UK Housing Group.
Patrick Eamon King is a graduate of Engineering from University College Dublin and holds a post-graduate MBA from Trinity College Dublin. Eamon has previously worked in a number of senior Corporate Development roles in industry.
As Head of Corporate Development at Ardagh Group, Eamon was involved in implementing a strategy that saw the group significantly grow by acquisition over a 13 year period. He has also previously worked with McInerney Group, Adare Group, Clondalkin Group and United Distillers Group in the UK (now part of Diageo plc).