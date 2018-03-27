Mills are working around the clock to keep up with soaring demand on compound feed for dairy and beef rations.

Mills working around the clock to meet feed demand

Merchants say that feed sales are running 20-25pc ahead of last year as the combination of wintry weather, poor grass growth and increased cow numbers has driven sales.

Farmers facing substantially higher feed bills this spring could be hit on the double from April, with industry sources predicting price hikes for both dairy and beef rations. Pat Ryan of Liffey Mills said the Nenagh-based outfit was under “serious pressure” to meet feed demand.

“It never happened before, but we’re working 24 hours a day on the feed side to keep pace with orders,” Mr Ryan explained. Jimmy Brett of Brett Brothers in Kilkenny estimated that feed sales since January were up 25pc